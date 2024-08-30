Trainer Lim stays in full Command to the very end

The imposing Lord's Command was a sight to behold during his heyday, such as at his six-length debut win under Manoel Nunes in an Open Maiden (1,200m) on Aug 27, 2023.

Like all outgoing Singapore racing participants, trainer Richard Lim is well into his final laps at Kranji.

Invariably, so are General Command and Lord’s Command, two of his big team of 18 runners entered at the Sept 1 meeting. They both contest the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,100m) on Polytrack.

While Lim, who is relocating to Kuala Lumpur, has five more Kranji meetings left for his 41 horses to earn their oats, the Lordship stablemates have at most one more shot before boarding a Northern-bound float.

The duo will continue their racing careers at Selangor Turf Club, too, but are, however, not among the 33 horses to stay with Lim.

“All my 41 horses will stay here until the last day (Oct 5),” said the former jockey.

“After that, Track 4 and 6 will be left open from 7am to 10am so we can keep them fit until they leave.

“They are booked on a float to KL in the first and second week of November, but eight of them will go to other trainers.

“For example, both Lord’s Command and General Command are going to trainer Joseph Leck.”

Owners moving their horses around is par for the course, even if the closure was a catalyst this time.

Lim has long come to terms with the “you win some, you lose some” idiom in this game, best epitomised by Super Salute.

The top-drawer miler was part of a big stable transfer after his first trainer Jason Lim (Lim’s former boss) was disqualified in July 2023.

Already a dual-Group winner, the son of I Am Invincible gave Lim his first feature win, the Group 3 New Year Cup (1,200m) in January.

It will go down as Lim’s only memento of a Kranji silverware.

Super Salute has already shifted to jockey-turned-trainer Sivan Veerapen, better known as V Sivan, in Kuala Lumpur.

With no other A-listers in his barn, Lim has no entries for either of the two remaining Group events, the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Sept 7 and the Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Oct 5.

Lim may not even feel a twinge at the running of the first one, even if he won it aboard King And King in 2006 with the late monarch herself in the stands that day.

For someone who can claim the bragging rights of being one of only two jockeys (with the late legend Lester Piggott who won the QEII Cup aboard Jumbo Jet in 1972) to have received a trophy from a queen in Singapore racing’s 182-year-long history, Lim is not losing sleep over it.

To Lim, who has been among the more vocal and emotional opponents of the Singapore Government’s decision to cease horse racing, it was the human drama that was more gut-wrenching.

But after realising the industry was fighting a losing battle, the 43-year-old has moved on, even if some wounds have not healed.

“I had to do something as I’m still young. I decided to try Malaysia,” said the Penang-born naturalised Singaporean.

“I applied for 60 boxes from the Selangor Turf Club. Around July, they told me I got 40 boxes.

“I may bring two track riders with me, Joo Eng Chong and Shankar Alias Kamehal, who is waiting for a reply from Hong Kong Jockey Club, though.

“But, unfortunately, I can’t bring my syces along as they are Singaporean. I’ll have to hire new Malaysian syces.”

Malaysia may be his first home, but Lim cannot move there permanently for family reasons.

“My two kids are still schooling in Singapore. My daughter Victoria is in Primary 6 while my son Kingsley is in Primary 4,” he said.

“So, my wife Vivian will stay back to look after them. I’ll have to travel up and down.

“At least, Vivian can continue working remotely for me on the admin side. She was already doing that here in Singapore.

“It’s not an ideal situation, and I’m not really looking forward to it. But we have to move forward.”

Even if the next five weeks may feel like going through the motions, Lim, currently sitting sixth on 26 winners on the log, still hopes to pad up on his overall tally of 75 winners at Kranji.

“Between the two horses in the Class 3 race, Lord’s Command has got a better chance,” he said.

“He was disappointing because he had some feet issues and we gave him a rest. He needed the run first-up (sixth to Big Union, whom he will meet again on Sept 1), and that race should top him off.

“It’s not necessary for him to lead. He can come from behind as well.

“I’ve been expecting better from General Command, but he didn’t fire. He’s lost his gate speed.

“We’ve put a 4kg-claimer (Faiz Khair) on. As he won’t have much weight on his back, I’m hoping for a better run this time.”

