Treble-seeking Wins One leads Ong's team of 20

The Jason Ong-trained Wins One (Bruno Queiroz) giving his Class 4 rivals, including the $10 favourite Last Supper, a galloping lesson in Race 12 at Kranji on Feb 11. He has progressed further and will be hard to beat again in the same grade on Feb 24.

Here is a question. Or rather, here is a teaser.

Would you, in your right mind and given a choice, bet against a horse trained by Jason Ong?

There are no points for a correct answer. But it has to be “no”.

In the form that his yard is in right now, Ong is streaking away. To date, and after just seven meetings, he has saddled 17 winners.

That is nine more than his nearest rivals in the chasing pack – Richard Lim and Daniel Meagher.

Once again, Ong has entered a strong string of 20 runners for the meeting coming up on Feb 24.

And, you can bet, it is choc-a-bloc with would-be winners.

One of them should be Wins One.

Ong sent the horse, entered for the Class 4 Division 2 sprint over the 1,200m on grass, out for a spot of trackwork on Feb 20 and the handsome chestnut came away with flying colours.

With Bruno Queiroz doing the steering, Wins One did not break any records when covering the 600m in 40.1sec.

But it was a breeze.

Yes, Wins One is in terrific order and he could be one of Ong’s multiple winners on the day.

His other “stars” include War Pride, back-to-back winner Starboy (both in the same race), Surrey Hills, Fighting Hero (same race), July and Silver Star.

Bear in mind, the 35-year-old handler sent out 10 winners over the last two race days – five apiece – and one could say, he is only getting into stride.

Wins One has been one of his rising stars.

From just 11 starts, the four-year-old has put together four wins (two under former trainer Shane Baertschiger when racing as Foreshadow) and two third placings.

He is shooting for a hat-trick of wins and only the brave will go against it happening.

Wins One took out his last two races in style. He beat Sabah Win in a Class 5 sprint over the 1,200m on Jan 14.

Such was the fluency of that victory that it came as no surprise to see him sent up to Class 4.

Of course, there were doubters. Especially since he was up against that absolute talent named Last Supper on Feb 11.

Well, on the day, the $10 hot favourite had to eat humble pie.

Instead, it was Wins One who got the chocolates when he defied promotion to get the last laugh.

The $32 third pick in the last race of the day bullied his rivals, leading from go to whoa over the 1,200m.

The task looks easier in the race that is coming up. So jump on the Ong bandwagon. Right now, it is certainly going places.

Also out to make an impression on Feb 24 is Strong N Smart.

He was striding out nicely when covering the 600m in 39.4.

A six-year-old by Per Incanto, Strong N Smart is prepared by Leslie Khoo, who, at the just concluded meeting on Feb 17, saddled Auspicious King to take out the hotly contested Open Maiden event over 1,200m.

There would have been quiet celebration in the yard but it could become less muted should Strong N Smart deliver the goods on Feb 24.

Already a three-time winner from 25 starts, Strong N Smart is not one of those flashy gallopers strutting along at Kranji.

He is a workhorse and was distinctly unlucky not to have won his last start on Feb 3.

That day, when ridden by apprentice Sazali Ramli, he came from last to contest an all-outsider finish with Atlante Legend.

In a heads-up heads-down fight to the line, Strong N Smart was beaten by just a nose.

It would have been gut-wrenching for Khoo and his connections. But it is not the end.

Strong N Smart looks like he is ready to throw in another win and Khoo looks to have prepped him up sufficiently for a really good showing.

Keep an eye also on Supreme Liner.

He, too, worked well. With Jaden Lloyd in the saddle, the three-year-old ran out the 600m trip in a swift 37.8.

It was a flashy piece of work from the son of Exceed And Excel, who was not disgraced when running on fourth to October at his last outing on Jan 27.

James Peters, who had a “starry” Feb 17 when he sent out Star Express and Star Victory to win, will be counting on Supreme Liner to keep the momentum going.

Indeed, he has found a good contest for his youngster who arrived unraced on Jan 30, 2023, after going under the hammer for A$100,000 (S$88,000) as a yearling.

As part of his “education”, Peters sent Supreme Liner for numerous trials and his most recent gallop on the training track does suggest that he is nearing that winning mark.

Yes, he has the wind in his sails and it will not come as much of a surprise to see him take out that “Restricted” event for two and three-year-olds over the 1,400m on the short course.

You should be on board the “liner” when it happens.

After all, he has shown his early promise.

After his debut ninth on Sept 9, 2023, the Australian-bred gelding finished second and fourth at his subsequent two starts.

He is now spot-on to get the job done.

