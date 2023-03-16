Trident King, National Star can snag hat-trick

Race 1 (1,600m)

(1) AMERICAN BISCUIT is maturing and should finish on top.

(2) FREE MOVEMENT, who is improving with racing, will find the extra distance suitable.

(3) CELTIC RUSH is having his peak run and will come on heaps.

(11) MAMBO COME TESIO showed inexperience on debut and will also relish the longer trip.

(12) LORNA LILLY and (5) US OPEN cannot be ignored.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) TRIDENT KING is in top form and the partnership with Muzi Yeni can prevail for the third straight time.

(3) GLOBAL IMPACT showed marked improvement when winning on debut as a gelding after a lengthy layoff. Respect.

(9) SEQUOIA is running well and should give another honest show.

(7) ADMIRALTY ARCH is versatile but has yet to win beyond 1,450m.

(8) ROBERT BURNS deserves his second success.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(6) WOKONDA finished a neck in front of (8) PATON’S TEARS last time. The mare looks better because of the usually poor start by Paton’s Tears.

(9) STRANGE MAGIC sports blinkers for the first time and any improvement should see her involved in the finish.

(1) CAPTAIN PEG has an obvious chance if he regains form.

Stablemate (3) FOLLOW ME could make some money.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) NATIONAL STAR has come on well. The filly and jockey Siyanda Sosibo have a bright chance of completing a hat-trick.

(3) ESCAPE ARTIST, a stablemate of National Star, forms a strong back-up.

(4) GOLDEN SPOON has a wide draw but can get into the money.

(2) WINTER MUSE is drawn wide but she looks decent and should be really good to win from there.

(11) LUNAR BALLADE and (6) BEE IN MY BONNET are but two of many looking for the minor money.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(3) CLAFOUTIS won the recent Acacia Stakes over 1,600m at long odds.

She could get the equation right after finishing ahead of (10) QUEEN OF SHADOWS (2.5kg better for ½ length), (2) TERRA TIME (1.5kg better for 1½ lengths), (1) GILDED BUTTERFLY (1kg better for 2½ lengths) (8) EVENING PRIMROSE, (4) BOLD FORTUNE and (6) BUREAU DES LEGENDE.

Race 6 (1,160m)

The Grade 3 Sycamore Sprint looks open but the outcome could depend on riding tactics.

(3) COLD FACT and (8) MIDNIGHT GEM could set a blistering pace.

(4) KISS ME CAPTAIN and (14) GOOD QUEEN BESS could be in the perfect position going for the judge.

(1) MARIGOLD HOTEL, (5) MISS COOL and (10) FLOWERBOMB will be catching late.

(2) ALULA’S STAR, (6) EMERALD PRINCESS, (7) DANCETILDAYLIGHT and (12) LUCY ENGLISH could also get involved.

Race 7 (1,100m)

Three runners sport blinkers for the first time and warrant respect.

They are (9) MINI COOP, who needed her last outing, the well-fancied (3) CHYAVANA, who could sit closer to the pace, and (7) FOSTINOVO, who races fresh.

Just off an impressive maiden victory, (10) AUSSENKEHR looks to have more to offer.

(4) VEGAS HI RISE and (5) WHAT A HONEY, who is back from a spell, could make the money.