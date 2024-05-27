Ugly or pretty, Galaxy Bar wins

Jockey Krisna Thangamani taking in his second consecutive winning ride aboard Galaxy Bar in the Class 4 1,800m event at Kranji on May 25.

Steven Burridge is a mild-mannered trainer, but he can be quite the tough taskmaster to his jockeys, even after a win.

As a former jockey, the veteran trainer is entitled to putting himself in his riders’ boots at times.

The 69-year-old Australian would not only know the difference between winning and losing, but also winning better.

Krisna Thangamani was at the receiving end of such a spray two weeks earlier. He did steer Galaxy Bar to a 1¼-length win in a Class 5 1,600m race on May 12, but the ride did not look the prettiest.

After hunting up the Thronum four-year-old to fight for the lead with A Better Tomorrow, they still kicked clear in the straight.

“The horse had no luck the other day. He was doing all the work,” said Burridge.

“I told Krisna to lead if he could, but to take a seat if someone was quicker, but not to dig him up.”

Nine times out of 10, when horses are forced to travel one-off throughout, they would fizzle out in the home straight, especially for a Class 5 performer, but Galaxy Bar kept building towards an impressive win.

At the dismount, Burridge thanked the Malaysian lightweight jockey, but also let him know he got away with murder.

But the fair man, who also races Galaxy Bar, is not ungrateful either. He still put Krisna back on when Galaxy Bar stepped up in grade to the $50,000 Class 4 1,800m event on May 25.

It is just that the pre-race instructions took a little longer in the parade ring this time.

“I told him not to do what he did at the last win. He rode him perfectly today,” said Burridge.

“For sure, the good barrier (three) helped, but he did the right thing to sit outside the leader (Nature Chief) without doing much work.”

Odds-on favourite Smart Star had every chance when he was set alight at the 500m, but the three-wide trip probably told on him late.

He kept finding for Bernardo Pinheiro, but Galaxy Bar never faltered, to hold half-a-length on Smart Star at the wire.

Nature Chief (Koh Teck Huat) kept plugging away for third place, another 1¼ lengths away. The winning time was 1min 48.85sec on the long course.

Instead of being smug about the two wins in a row, Krisna humbly accepted his mistake at the first win.

“Last time, he was pulling a bit with horses close to him. He still won, but Mr Burridge told me what I did wrong,” said Krisna.

“Today he had a good barrier, and there were no horses to challenge him.

“Before the race, Mr Burridge just told me to go forward, but to keep him beside a horse if he can’t.

“He had a light weight (51kg), which also helped, but he has also improved. He can go over even longer.”

Burridge has not plotted any long-term path for the four-time winner, but was just glad to savour his lone winner of the day.

From his team of 11 runners, Flying Fighter was regarded as his best chance to salute (he lost) but, statistically, many thought Galaxy Bar’s race was his next best.

After David Kok’s Vittoria Perfetta was scratched, Burridge saddled half the race with four runners in a field of eight. He also had Jungle Cruise (fifth), Screen Shot (sixth) and Split Second (last).

He laughed off any notion he was even-money for a win.

“The other three were also in good shape, but Galaxy Bar was one of my better chances. It’s worked out well,” he said.

“I thought he did a good job to win again. He’s an up-and-coming horse and was up in Class 4 but he can stay.”

manyan@sph.com.sg