Vauban, Buckaroo joint top Cup picks

Melbourne Cup's joint-favourite Vauban going for a casual spin under Irish track rider David Casey during early morning trackwork at the Werribee International Horse Centre in Werribee, a suburb of Melbourne, on Nov 4. The Willie Mullins-trained stayer was a hot tip to win in 2023 but failed to deliver, finishing 14th.

MELBOURNE - Buckaroo and Vauban head into the Group 1 Lexus Melbourne Cup on Nov 5 as joint favourites in Australia’s “race that stops a nation”, where there will be a record four women jockeys.

First run in 1861, the punishing 3,200-metre (two-mile) handicap at Flemington is regarded as the ultimate test of stamina and staying power. It is set to start at 12pm Singapore time.

With A$8.56 million (S$7.44 million) at stake, the winner of the 24-strong field will bank A$4.4 million and instantly become a household name in Australia, where the race is a cultural institution.

Carrying 54.5kg, the Chris Waller-trained Buckaroo finished second in the Caulfield Cup over 2,400m on Oct 19, on the back of two wins earlier in 2024 – the Group 2 Chelmsford Stakes (1,600m) at Randwick and the Group 1 Underwood Stakes (1,800m) at Caulfield.

Drawn out wide in barrier 21, the Fastnet Rock six-year-old has again been entrusted to Brazilian ace Joao Moreira – twice a runner-up – with his odds shortening after red-hot favourite Via Sistina was axed last week.

Also trained by Waller, Via Sistina stormed to victory by eight lengths in the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley on Oct 26, propelling the mare through the rankings.

But owner Yulong Investments has opted to rest her.

“Buckaroo is the form horse,” said Waller, who trained 2021 Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant and has four other starters in Tuesday’s race, Kovalica, Land Legend, Valiant King and Manzoice.

“He has come through his Caulfield Cup run really well.”

Another highly rated contender, Irish import Jan Brueghel, was scratched after failing a vet inspection, reportedly due to weakness in a lower leg.

The four-year-old had won all four career starts since arriving in Australia a month ago. Miffed trainer Aidan O’Brien blasted the decision as “ridiculous”.

With those two out, top-weight Vauban (55.5kg) firmed as joint favourite after drawing barrier No. 11 and with top English jockey William Buick on the reins.

Foaled in France but Irish-trained, Vauban jetted into Australia in 2023 as a hot tip to win but failed to deliver, finishing 14th and struggling in the heat.

Trainer Willie Mullins is nevertheless confident after the Galiway seven-year-old’s second place at the Irish St Leger in September behind superstar stayer Kyprios.

“As we know, you just don’t arrive and pick up the prize,” Mullins told reporters.

“Last year, a lot of people had us marked down for that, but I think our horse’s preparations this year have been good.

“Vauban’s form has been very good all season and he brings great depth of form into the race.”

Australian ace jockey Mark Zahra, who rode the last two Melbourne Cup winners, Without a Fight and Gold Trip, will again be in the hunt, this time on five-year-old stallion Circle Of Fire, currently third favourite.

But he has his work cut out after drawing the widest barrier possible at 24.

“Twenty-four is ordinary... but Mark’s flying, so it won’t matter,” said trainer Ciaron Maher.

Kerrin McEvoy, who boasts three Melbourne Cups – Brew (2000), Almandin (2016) and Cross Counter (2018) – is bidding for a fourth win aboard Absurde, another from the Mullins stable.

The Fastnet Rock seven-year-old, who switches between flat and hurdles, will be looking to improve on his seventh place to Without A Fight in the 2023 Melbourne Cup. He came off a win in the Listed Chester Stakes (2,916m) in England on Aug 31.

Four women jockeys are in the race, more than ever before.

Jamie Kah will ride Okita Soushi alongside Rachel King (The Map), Winona Costin (Positivity) and UK star Hollie Doyle (Sea King).

Michelle Payne is the only woman rider on the Melbourne Cup honour roll after she steered Prince of Penzance to victory in 2015.

Payne retired in July and will be among the team of TV broadcasters at Flemington on Nov 5. AFP