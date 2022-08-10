Verified can confirm his good form in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,400M)

Trainer Sharon Kotzen, who finished off last season with a bang, holds a strong hand. Her (1) CAN COL showed good improvement last time. Stablemate (2) INDY VIEW has the stable jockey aboard, which hints the colt is the right one.

(3) THE REFLEX also showed improvement last time and must be considered.

Stablemates from the Alan Greeff yard (4) DAMMI and (5) ADMIRALS CHANCE disappointed last time but could contest the finish.

(6) GLOBAL GUNNER has improved with each run and is trying the Polytrack for the first time.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(3) RACINANTE is improving and must be considered a possible winner.

(1) BAVARIAN JET showed nice improvement last time. She can go one better.

(4) TUFAAN seemed to hit form but disappointed last time.

(5) LADYHAWKE is clearly better than her last run suggests. She could earn some money.

(6) CHAMPAGNE CHARLIE showed improvement last time.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) VERIFIED showed what he is capable of last time. It would not be much of a surprise were he to go one better.

(3) JACKSON MISISSIPPI is clearly better than his last run and could earn.

(4) TRUMPS EXPRESS has been disappointing as he has not yet won a race but he could finish in the money again.

(5) CHARIOT MASTER is making his local debut and must be respected.

(7) HORSEY is holding form and should contest the finish.

RACE 4 (1,300M)

(2) PRINCESS DEB’S showed she could be ahead of her mark with a solid win last time. She may well follow up.

(4) FEARLESS KITTY is making her local debut and it could be a winning one.

(5) PINNACLE was not disgraced last time and has a winning chance.

Stable companion (3) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE may have just needed her last run and could show vast improvement.

(8) ONNETILIA may be better than her last run suggests.

RACE 5 (1,100M)

(1) NARCOS is in form and deserves respect.

(3) VEGAS GOLD won well last time when finding betting support and could score again.

(6) TRAVEL MASTER is clearly better than his last two runs and could enjoy the Polytrack.

(7) WINTER ASSEMBLY is not reliable but is also not out of it.

(8) STAY THE COURSE is course-and-distance suited and must be considered.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(1) CANE LIME ‘N SODA clearly loves the Polytrack. He was caught too far back last time and took a bump as well. If showing his best, he can recoup the losses.

(2) ROYAL SHINDIG is unreliable but capable.

(4) VIDA FUTURA has not been at his best but the S’manga Khumalo-Alan Greeff combination has to be respected.

(5) FLINDERS RANGE showed improvement last time and could be a threat third-up after a rest and a gelding operation.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) CHLORIS is one-paced but did win well last time and could follow up if allowed to get ahead of the pack.

(3) PINK LEGACY returns from a break. She is better than her last run and has a winning chance.

(10) DUTCHESSBURNEDETTE was an unlucky loser of her penultimate start, so must be included in all bets.

(11) QUEEN LOUISE is fitter and can contest the finish.

(1) BAT OUT OF HELL can show improvement but is not well drawn.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) ATKINSON GRIMSHAW does not always show his best but does have a winning chance.

(4) VAR’S BOY finds it hard to win but has run in better fields than this and deserves respect.

(9) NAVAL SECRET may have just needed his local debut and should run a big race over a course and distance that could suit.

(10) ANCESTRAL PRAYER is in good form and should be right there at the finish.

(8) ALADO’S PRIDE has a place chance.

(2) LIFE ON MARS has a tough task but could play a minor role.