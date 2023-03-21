 Vincent Ho achieves HK 500-win milestone, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Lucky Gold giving jockey Vincent Ho his 500th Hong Kong win at Sha Tin on Sunday. PHOTO: HKJC
Mar 21, 2023 05:20 am

HONG KONG Synonymous with Golden Sixty’s greatest triumphs, Vincent Ho became only the second home-grown jockey to ride 500 winners in Hong Kong on Lucky Gold at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The legendary Tony Cruz, now a champion trainer, rode 946 Hong Kong winners.

Fittingly, Ho’s milestone was reached in tandem with Francis Lui, the quietly spoken trainer who has exclusively used Ho aboard eight-time Group 1 winner and Longines World’s Best Racehorse Golden Sixty.

“It’s feels like ages when you watch the videos of when I got my first winner,” said Ho, 32, a product of the Hong Kong Jockey Club Racing Talent Centre.

“I was lucky to get into the Hong Kong Jockey Club Apprentices’ School when I was a little bit heavy or a little bit taller than the limit.”

Ho rode his first winner in the city in 2009/10 after an educational stint in New Zealand under Lance O’Sullivan. – HKJC

