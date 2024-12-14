Western Empire strikes in Gold Rush

Western Empire and Billy Egan are indeed No. 1 after their smashing win in the Group 3 The Gold Rush over 1,400m at Ascot on Dec 14. Perth's champion jockey William Pike gave way to the Melbourne jockey after he injured himself during the week.

As Grant Williams put the saddle on Western Empire ahead of the A$1.5 million (S$1.29 million) Group 3 The Gold Rush (1,400m) on Dec 14, doubts crept in about the wisdom of hiring a jockey who was alien to the Ascot racecourse.

On one hand, the leading Perth trainer was relieved he had been able to find at such short notice a replacement rider for his multiple-Group winner after stable jockey William Pike got hurt in an e-scooter accident on Dec 9.

With The Gold Rush boasting a full-capacity field of 16, all the top local hoops were taken. He had to look further afield.

Billy Egan may not be the first name from the East to spring to mind when looking for a top pinch hitter, but Williams heeded some strong recommendations around the 34-year-old.

Besides, Western Empire, luckless in the Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m), was a straightforward horse with no steering issues.

But, on the other hand, the navigational side around Ascot became a slight query after Egan looked all at sea at his first two reconnaissance rides.

The winner of close to 1,000m races finished midfield on 25-1 shot Sisu Warrior and last on 13-1 shot Yonga Lass.

Said Williams, who trains in partnership with wife Alana from Karnup: “I put him on some slow ones today and I was starting to think: ‘Oh god, what are we going to do?’.

“Sorry, maybe I could’ve put him on something a bit better, because the horse (Western Empire) was going good today – but he was like, no, that’s okay.”

If anything, Egan has an interesting theory about dipping his toes in the water first.

“It’s probably good he (Williams) put me on slow horses earlier. I got a feel of the track and the surroundings,” he said.

“If he had put me on anything decent earlier, I might have got him beaten, and he might have been second-guessing me.

“I got to poke around on a couple of slow ones and get a feel of things.”

Slow they may have been, but their pilot sure is a fast learner.

The first pass mark was when, out of his awkward alley (12), instead of pouring forward and risking getting in no man’s land, he jagged Western Empire back to the rear, three wide but with cover.

From thereon in, he rode the Iffraaj seven-year-old on a piece of cotton, waiting for the top of the straight to cut the ribbons.

Third time was indeed the charm for Egan with a second career silverware at the end of it, after the South Australian Derby with Dunkel in 2023.

Under his urgings, Western Empire thundered past his rivals to bounce back to winning ways (winless since May) and chalk up his ninth feature from 10 wins.

Magnificent Andy (Brad Parnham) and favourite Super Smink (Chris Parnham) chased doggedly, but Williams’ day would not be ruined this time.

“Everybody close to me knows I threw the teddies out of the cot on Monday and Tuesday,” said Williams.

“Luckily Alana is the solid partner between the two of us because she takes the emotion out of it.

“This horse was working so good leading up to the Winterbottom. She thought we were a big chance to win it, obviously, we weren’t, but we got this one, so it’s all good.”

