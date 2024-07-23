Winning workout has Boardroom all abuzz

Boardroom, with jockey Bernardo Pinheiro in the saddle, cruising to an easy win in a Novice 1,400m contest on June 22. The handsome grey looked impressive in a 39.6sec spin over 600m on July 23.

In the competitive world of business and industry, the boardroom is where things happen.

It is a place out of the public eye. It is where strategies are mapped out and important decisions are made.

So, when there is a horse named Boardroom, one gets a feeing that plenty of planning goes into the direction it is going to take – going forward.

So, we reckon trainer Ricardo Le Grange and Boardroom’s owner Leonardo Jr Morales Javier must have, on numerous occasions, huddled together as they mapped out the racing future for their charge, Boardroom.

The three-year-old Australian-bred colt has so far been an asset to both owner and trainer.

Twice already, he has delivered the goods and both times he won with plenty left in the tank.

More about that later. For now, here is something to chew on.

Le Grange and Javier have something up their sleeves. If anything, they could be planning an assault on a 1,600m race coming up on July 28.

It is the Korea Racing Authority Trophy and this Class 4 event carries prize money of $50,000.

Well, as a means to an end, they sent Boardroom out for a spot of work on July 23 and the handsome grey came away looking good, clocking 39.6sec for the 600m.

Bernardo Pinheiro was the man in the saddle and he had Boardroom involved in a brisk canter before turning on the style.

So, on the strength of that gallop, can Boardroom deliver a third win from eight starts? Do not bet against it happening.

Since Boardroom made his racing debut on Feb 11, when he finished fourth in a Restricted Maiden 1,200m event on turf, he has been a quiet achiever.

Aside from the fact that he stands out in his grey coat, there has been nothing flashy about him.

What we do know is that he is a mighty fierce competitor.

Take those two wins.

On April 21, when up against some frisky youngsters in a competitive Maiden event, he brushed them aside, leading from go to whoa over the mile under Pinheiro’s guidance. He won that one by 3¼ lengths.

He then had an unplaced outing on May 18 but it was a high-class race – the Group 2 Singapore Guineas won by Swiss Ace gelding and stablemate Ace Of Diamonds – and Le Grange would have gotten over that disappointment rather quickly.

After all, it was against some of the best youngsters housed at Kranji and, for a long while in that 1,600m event, Boardroom was well in the mix with Carlos Henrique aboard but eventually finished seventh in the 12-horse field.

Fast forward to his next outing on June 22 in a Novice 1,400m contest, where Boardroom set the pace and never surrendered the advantage, winning it by 3½ lengths with Pinheiro as his pilot.

Le Grange has picked a nice race for Boardroom on July 28. For sure, it is not going to be a walk in the park but, over the 1,600m on the short course, we may see Boardroom do it from pillar to post.

Also looking good on the training track was Flying Fighter. He had Manoel Nunes in the saddle when running the 600m in 36.9.

Still a three-year-old, we saw his true colours on June 16. That day, when piloted by Nunes, Flying Fighter gave as good as he got when beating Spieth Heroine by a head in an Open Maiden 1,600m race on turf.

However, the son of Showtime was found lacking at his next start on July 7.

Sent off as the $12 top pick in the Class 5 mile event on the Polytrack, the Australian-bred gelding could only finish fourth.

But there were excuses – like being bumped heavily at the 400m. So, with the benefit of the doubt and back racing on turf, which is his more preferred surface, the Steven Burridge-trained Flying Fighter deserves another chance.

Watch out also for a big showing from Big Return.

He will be making his debut in the Restricted Maiden 1,200m event on turf for two and three-year-olds.

Prepared for the races by Jerome Tan, the son of Divine Prophet left little to the imagination when running the 600m in a fast 34.9. Pinheiro did the steering.

Only a two-year-old, he has been put through the grinder in preparation for his assignment on July 28.

Thrice already, Tan has sent his charge to the trials and, on all three occasions, he simply blew away his opponents.

We first saw his potential at his first trial on June 13, when he skipped away to an eight-length win.

The Australian-bred gelding followed it up with another winning show on June 25, when he beat Red Roar by 3½ lengths.

He was not done yet. At his last trial on July 11, he almost broke the minute-mark when beating Legend Of Niagara by half-a-length in 1min 00.94sec.

From what we have seen of him so far, the Cat Racing Stable galloper looks ready to make a winning debut on July 28.

