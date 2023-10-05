Wong ousted four months

Malaysian jockey Wong Chin Chuen is staring at a long time on the sidelines after he was slapped with a four-month suspension on Wednesday.

At an inquiry into his War Frontier ride in Race 9 on Saturday, he was charged for not riding to the stewards’ satisfaction.

The sectionals which came under probe were between the 400m and 300m, and in the concluding stages, where Wong was deemed to have failed to ride with sufficient vigour and determination.

He was also found guilty of not improving between Maze and The Jun from the 400m to the 300m.

With Wong already booked on nine rides – including War Frontier, who is on a quick back-up – on Saturday, he will be out from Sunday until Feb 7, 2024.

The former two-time Singapore champion apprentice has, however, lodged an appeal. He also applied for a stay of sentence.

In nine years of riding, it is the first time Wong is being charged under the more serious Malayan Racing Association Rule 44(10).

It is not as egregious as the offence under clauses 44(7) or 44(8) which, in layman’s terms, relate to the “stopping” of horses.

Pending the outcome of both the stay and appeal, Wong’s indiscretion also casts a cloud over his pairing with Lim’s Kosciuszko.

Singapore’s best horse has taken Wong on a magic carpet ride since he took over from Danny Beasley, who returned to Australia at the end of 2022.

Five of Wong’s six Group 1 wins came from the son of Kermadec, including four in 2023, the latest being the Raffles Cup (1,600m), the first leg of the Singapore Triple Crown series, on Sept 23.

Another Group 1 notch in the second leg, the Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Oct 14, looks done and dusted to many, except that Wong may not be part of it if he is denied a stay of sentence.

Marc Lerner as the pilot aboard the 16-time winner, six-time Group 1 victor and $1.88 million earner at Thursday’s barrier trials did not go unnoticed.

But trainer Daniel Meagher cautioned against jumping to any conclusion as such riding changes are not uncommon at barrier trials.

He said the in-form Frenchman, who otherwise rides most of the Lim Stable’s horses prepared by Meagher, was only warming the saddle for a day.

Lerner and Wong are on 40 winners, 35 behind leader Manoel Nunes, with Lerner ahead on a countback for seconds.

“As CC was unavailable this morning, Marc stepped up to the plate,” said Meagher.

“Marc is a real team player and we are so fortunate that he is always this willing to help.

“At this stage, CC is still on Lim’s Kosciuszko for the QEII Cup.”

While the slightest deviation from a well-oiled training programme does niggle at the mind, Meagher was certainly not losing sleep with the horse himself.

With only a second test beyond the mile (the first was at his Singapore Derby win) looming, the Australian is leaving no stone unturned.

He even dug up past records to follow the same blueprint.

“He did exactly what I wanted as he doesn’t do much in his gallops,” said Meagher, who is aiming for an 11th Group 1 silverware.

“I looked back at my trackwork book and last year, between the Stewards’ Cup and the Derby, he also had a trial in between.

“I’ve given him exactly the same prep, stepping up from a mile race towards a 1,800m race. He’s ready to rock and roll.”

manyan@sph.com.sg