Wong times run to perfection on Antipodean

Antipodean (Wong Chin Chuen, No. 5) flying home to capture the Sports Toto Supreme Challenge Cup (1,400m) at Sungai Besi on Oct 13.

KUALA LUMPUR - A masterly ride by jockey Wong Chin Chuen helped Antipodean snatch a thrilling win in the RM100,000(S$30,400) Group 3 Sports Toto Supreme Challenge Cup over 1,400m at Sungai Besi on Oct 13.

Antipodean, a four-year-old son of Derryn, had to come from a long way back in the 14-horse field to pick up his ninth win in 10 starts.

Berry Bliss (Clyde Leck) was the early leader but Violet (Nazir Aiman), the 2021 winner, took over the running on settling and led from Berry Bliss and Awesome Storm (Jerlyn Seow).

Antipodean was ninth, seven lengths off the leader, at the 800m.

Berry Bliss snatched the lead from Violet at the 400m, with the rest of the field bunching up behind them. Wong had to take Antipodean widest of all for his run.

Berry Bliss broke away to a three-length lead at the 200m and looked the winner until Antipodean flashed home in the last 50m to win by ¾length. Cheval Blanc (Lim Shung Uai) clinched third placing, a nose behind Berry Bliss.

“I am lucky to get on him,” said Wong. “I feel he’s the best four-year-old in Malaysia at the moment. At the top of the straight, I started to make my run on the outside. He just kept making up ground and hit the line really well.”

Trainer Simon Dunderdale was clearly delighted with Antipodean’s victory.

He said: “He’s an unusual horse, hard to find, and I am lucky to have him in my stable.”

With a price tag of only NZ$23,000 (S$18,300) at the Ready To Run Sale, Antipodean has turned out to be a smart purchase with close to RM400,000 in stakes earnings. SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE