Woodland Ridge looks the part

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) ERROLS LEGACY lost her way in her last two starts in KwaZulu-Natal but a change of trainer could spark improvement. She will be the one to beat if finding her best form.

Trainer Alan Greeff has his runners in top form and he sends out a couple of newcomers.

(9) TIBETAN TEMPTRESS has Richard Fourie in the irons and could be the stable-elect.

Stablemate (8) SI GIOCA is a Danon Platina filly.

Watch the betting on the other newcomers as well.

(7) QUIRK OF FATE did not run too badly on debut and should make significant improvement.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) AADEHYA had winners just ahead and behind him when third in a feature race on debut. That form has not really held up but he should be the one to beat.

(2) ARTURO showed promise when second on his Polytrack debut. He tries the turf this time but should be right there at the finish.

(9) SINGLE FILE seems better than his last run on the Polytrack. He is not out of it.

Stable companion (7) SEETHEBADGE has a place chance.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) WOODLAND RIDGE has not been disgraced in his two local runs and was withdrawn last week when the race was switched to the Polytrack. This is a weak field and he looks the right one.

(2) HOLLYWOOD STAR battled in KwaZulu-Natal without much success but can improve under trainer Gavin Smith.

(3) WESTERN JACK and (5) HAMLET have place chances.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(7) KOMESANS PASSION has been disappointing since her first two runs, but joins the Smith stable and would not be a surprise winner on local debut.

(8) THE LADY LOVE is worth keeping an eye on. Greeff has been deadly when his newcomers have been supported in the betting.

(1) HEART OF ETERNITY has lost her way but has a winning chance on her day.

(6) MEDITERANEANGODDES has not been disgraced in her last two starts and should be there.

Race 5 (1,000m)

Greeff’s juvenile filly (1) THREE ROCKS looks well above her current rating. She ran well on debut and followed up with a smart win. It would not surprise if she proves too good for these rivals.

(6) QUICK COUNT is speedy and could play a minor role.

(7) RIDE THE LIGHTNING has some fair recent form and is not out of it.

(8) AIMEE’S IDOL is back on the turf and should run well.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(2) CHERRY ANO has not done much wrong and could prove up to this task. Jockey S’manga Khumalo knows how to get the best out of this colt and he can dominate them.

(1) PEACE IN OUR WORLD has not won for some time but will be doing his best work at the finish.

(3) BLONDE ACT has been in very good form and will be a threat.

(4) MEDLERS TART has been a revelation in the Eastern Cape and it is left to be seen how good she really is against these runners.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(5) SLINGS AND ARROWS did not show his best form on the Poly last time. He can bounce back to notch his fifth success from 24 starts.

(2) TEATRO, on the other hand, has improved a lot on that surface. A winning chance back on the turf.

(1) GALLIC TRIBE makes his local debut after a change in trainer and is not out of it.

(9) TRANSACT could benefit under a new trainer. He is a decent sprinter when in the mood.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) WAZ WOUTER smashed them on the Poly in his first attempt with blinkers and has some useful form. He is heading higher.

(14) PICTURE THE MOMENT is course-and-distance suited and should be right there at the finish.

(13) JEAN PAUL seems to save his best runs for this track and trip and can earn some more money.

(10) WIND SOCK ran on well last time when second and is clearly not out of it.