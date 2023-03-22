Xplicit Content is ready to show his best side

Race 1 (1,000m)



(7) XPLICIT CONTENT showed good form in his first two starts. He let the side down when well beaten in the third start. Making his local debut after a change in trainer should spark improvement.

(3) GLOBAL FORCE did not show much when fifth on debut but did a lot better in his second start and should go close to winning.

(6) WATCH TOWER ran below his form when chasing home his stable companion last time and should contest the finish once again. Watch the betting on the newcomers.



Race 2 (1,200m)



(3) GREEN FALCON does not always show his best side. Blinkers are back on for his local debut and he should be right there at the finish in this weak field.

(1) UNCLE TICKY BIRD was not disgraced when third on local debut. He is likely to be smarter this time and has a winning chance.

(5) SETTLE THE DUST was not disgraced on the Polytrack last time out and can earn some more.

(7) SIBERIAN FOX was well beaten on the Polytrack last time around after some good runs on the turf.

(8) HAMLET returns from a break and a change of trainer and could earn some money.



Race 3 (1,600m)



A weak race and we may have to go wide to survive the exotics in this leg.



(3) SASSY is consistent without winning. She joins a trainer who has made a very promising start to her career, so SASSY could be the right one.

(2) MINSTREL GALLERY let her supporters down with a poor performance last time. She was doing well before that run, so has to be given a winning chance.

(4) DREAM STAR has some fair form and is not out of it.

(5) TEARDROP disappointed at her last outing but has changed trainers since then and deserves respect.



Race 4 (2,000m)



A small field but a very interesting race.

(5) ZIG ZAG is in good heart and he is best when given a strong early gallop so he can run at them late. He can win a race like this.

(1) MHLABENI returned to form with another good run in his latest start. He tries a lot further but if given a soft lead he may make all. (4) KING’S CRUSADE is very consistent but does appear a hard ride to win with.

(2) YOU KNOW WHO is unreliable but capable.

(3) JACOB’S LADDER also holds a winning chances.



Race 5 (1,900m)



Another tough race as many can win in this big-field handicap.

(3) MASTERS QUEEN usually gives her best but is badly drawn this time.

(1) WILDEST DREAMS was very consistent before a modest last run and is capable of better.

(2) RESPECTABLE MISS hinted at a form return after last run.

(4) CAPE BOUQUET proved in need of her local debut and should do a lot better this time.

(7) NAME OF THE GAME will like this longer distance and trainer Tara Laing is in good form.

(8) MAIDEN’S COVE does not always show her best side but is capable of winning if in the mood.