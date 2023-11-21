Footballer Irfan Fandi congratulates Thai girlfriend for placing second at Miss Universe

Our very own footballer Irfan Fandi is over the moon about his girlfriend Anntonia Porsild's incredible performance at the recent Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

Taking to Instagram, he couldn't hide his excitement, calling her his queen and sharing his love.

Anntonia, a Danish-Thai model, absolutely shone at the pageant in El Salvador, clinching the first runner-up spot.

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios took home the crown, with Australia’s Moraya Wilson also making it to the top three.

The 27-year-old Anntonia, who also bagged the Miss Universe Thailand 2023 title in August and was crowned Miss Supranational in 2019, took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

She shared her heartfelt thanks for all the support and love she received throughout her journey.

Despite not winning the top title, her post was flooded with over 1.2 million likes and 74,000 comments, including a sweet "I love you" from Irfan himself.

Speaking of Irfan, did you know he's the eldest son of Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad and former model Wendy Jacobs?

This 26-year-old centre-back, who has been playing for Thai club BG Pathum United since 2019, is now back in Singapore, training with our national football team for the World Cup qualifier against Thailand on Nov 21.

Fun fact: Thai media say Irfan and Anntonia started dating back in 2020. Anntonia's been seen cheering for Irfan from the stands and even celebrated on the field with him when Pathum won their first Thai League 1 title in 2021.

So, there you have it – a bit of football, a dash of pageantry, and a whole lot of love and support. Here's to both Irfan and Anntonia for making waves in their respective fields!