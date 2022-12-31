Lions hang on to their belief even as injuries mount

The jerseys of Adam Swandi and Ikhsan Fandi, who are both injured, being hung on the Lions' substitutes bench during Friday’s 0-0 draw with Vietnam.

Hoisted by hangers and taped to the wall of the Lions’ substitutes bench at Jalan Besar Stadium, the two red jerseys stood out even against the backdrop of the thousands clad in Singapore’s colours during Friday’s Group B 0-0 draw with Vietnam.

The shirts belong to the injured duo – forward Ikhsan Fandi and midfielder Adam Swandi – who had to miss the AFF Championship after both suffered serious knee injuries earlier in December.

It was a gesture initiated by Lions coach Takayuki Nishigaya to show squad solidarity. But he will have to make plans for a third shirt to be hung up when the Lions face Causeway rivals Malaysia on Tuesday at Bukit Jalil Stadium, where a draw would be enough for the Lions to progress into the semi-finals.

Forward Ilhan Fandi limped off in the 45th minute against Vietnam after clutching his left knee in agony and was taken to hospital after the match for a scan.

Nishigaya is still awaiting an update on the severity of Ilhan’s injury but The Sunday Times understands that the 20-year-old will miss the Malaysia encounter.

On hanging the jerseys at their bench, the Japanese coach said: “It was my idea. I used to do that in Japan. It is to show we are united. It is unfortunate that these players are not involved but we are one team and everybody is together in this, even if they are not in the squad. Together, we continue to believe in the goal that we have.”

In spite of mounting injuries, Nishigaya appeared unfazed.

With Ikhsan and Ilhan injured, their eldest brother Irfan Fandi, who scored in the 2-0 win over Laos last Tuesday, has emerged as another option up front.

The forward-turned-centre back, 25, had led the line for Singapore youth sides.

When asked if he might deploy Irfan up front, Nishigaya said: “We have Faris (Ramli), Shawal Anuar and Amy Recha. In terms of Irfan, let’s see how it goes.

“Of course, now I have to think about how we want to play (against Malaysia). I am disappointed with the injuries but we must move on. I believe in the players that I have in the squad.”

Following the stalemate on Friday, Nishigaya gathered his squad on the field and reminded them that their job was not over and nothing had been achieved yet. The Lions are on a mission to make the semi-finals.