Monkey chants allegedly directed at Tanjong Pagar’s Salif Cisse

Observers told ST that French forward Salif Cisse was subject to racist remarks and monkey chants in the first half.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) is investigating allegations of racial abuse by fans targeting French forward Salif Cisse during a Singapore Premier League (SPL) match between Geylang International and Tanjong Pagar United on July 19.

The Tanjong Pagar player, 32, whose family is from West African nation Mali, has scored four goals in seven games. He told The Sunday Times: “To listen to monkey noises... and some words about my colour and my family was too much.

“I’m very shocked because I never thought I would have this experience in Singapore. After coming to Singapore five months ago, I never had this kind of experience at all the stadiums, and I know Singapore is not like this.

“I feel sad because football is for everyone, regardless of your colour or whether you are a foreigner or not. I hope the fans who made this mistake will have a heavy sanction because racism is not welcome in football.

“The best answer I can give is to score and play well on the field, it is better than fighting or shouting with them.”

Observers told ST that Cisse, who scored the opener in the 5-3 defeat by Geylang at the Jalan Besar Stadium, was subject to racist remarks and monkey chants in the first half.

An ST reader, who was at the match but declined to be named, said: “The monkey chants when Cisse got the ball were very obvious and it was shocking to hear. I hope the authorities are able to identify and punish the people involved. It came from the Geylang fans’ section.”

The Jaguars congratulated the Eagles on their victory in a July 20 post on their Facebook page, but noted the “unfortunate incident”.

It added that the club “will be lodging an official complaint with the Football Association of Singapore and filing a police report”.

An FAS spokesman confirmed that it is aware of the allegations and takes a serious view of the incident.

He added: “There is no place for abuse, racism or violence in any form in football and serious action will be taken against parties who are found guilty of such offences.”

In a Facebook post addressed to their fans on July 20, Geylang noted that they are “working closely on an internal investigation” and will continue to work with their official fan club Ultra Eagles to “create a safer and more inclusive environment for all”.

The club also acknowledged that the incident “reflects poorly on our community as a whole” and does not represent the Singapore that they want to share with foreign players. They have also contacted Tanjong Pagar to try to redress the situation.

Ultra Eagles spokesman Rishi Raja said they have identified the group involved, noting that they are not members of the club.

He said: “We have given our statement and report to the club and will be working with them and the authorities involved in the investigation.

“We will not condone such behaviour. We are against racism and any form of discrimination towards any individuals. We are striving to create an atmosphere and a positive football experience for all fans when they turn up for the matches.”