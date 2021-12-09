Than Paing makes a winning return after Covid scare

Myanmar forward Than Paing arrived in Singapore last week ready to score goals at the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup.

But his plan went awry after the 25-year-old was one of 10 players who had to be re-tested for Covid-19 after initially returning positive tests.

While he subsequently tested negative, he was ruled out of Myanmar's opening 3-0 defeat by Singapore last Sunday.

Back on the pitch against Timor-Leste yesterday, a fired up Than Paing scored Myanmar's opening goal at the National Stadium to help his side to a 2-0 victory over their Group A opponents.

The victory was Myanmar's first in six competitive games since a 1-0 win over Mongolia in November 2019, while Timor-Leste slumped to their second defeat in as many Suzuki Cup matches after going down 2-0 to Thailand last Sunday.

Myanmar coach Antoine Hey said Than Paing's performance showed why he is a key member of the team.

He added: "We missed him (against Singapore) especially in set-pieces because of his strength in the air. We are happy with what he has done today, especially when he couldn't train for the last four days."

Hey also credited his side for bouncing back quickly from the loss to Singapore.

He said: "The first match was under difficult circumstances for us.

" Sitting in the hotel room, the players were wondering what is happening, whether they had Covid-19 and the next day, they had to go out and play in front of a home crowd.

"It was not easy. We had to recover from that defeat to get this victory in a must-win game so that we still have a chance to qualify for the semi-final."

Than Paing is a household name back home after netting the winner in their 1-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in an Asian Football Confederation Under-19 Championship quarter-final in Yangon in 2014, a result that saw Myanmar qualify for their first U-20 World Cup.

Fans were treated to another fine display yesterday as he made the most out of Timor-Leste defender Nelson Viegas' miscued clearance to head home in the 14th minute.

Myanmar doubled their lead in the 50th minute through captain Maung Maung Lwin, who finished coolly past goalkeeper Junildo Pereira after being fed by Hein Htet Aung from the right flank.

Myanmar's victory means that they join Thailand on three points, albeit having played a game more.

Singapore's 2-1 win over the Philippines last night sent them top of the group with six points.

Next up for Myanmar are record five-time champions Thailand on Saturday.

Also at the National Stadium earlier that day, the Philippines will be hoping to bounce back from their opening loss when they take on Timor-Leste.