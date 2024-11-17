Family, friends pay last respects to Penang woman crushed by container

Family and friends sending off the hearse carrying the body of Ms Lee Zi Rou in Penang on Nov 17.

BUKIT MERTAJAM – Hundreds of people, including family members and friends came to pay their last respects to Ms Lee Zi Rou, 21, who tragically lost her life after being crushed by a cargo container on Nov 13.

The crowd, which also included her workplace colleagues and school friends, converged at her family residence in Penang before the funeral ceremony started at about 10am on Nov 17.

Those who came to pay their last respects described Lee as a jovial and friendly person.

The funeral service was conducted according to Buddhist rites.

At about 11.15am, the cortege left the house for the Berapit Chinese Cemetery and Crematorium where Ms Lee was cremated.

Malaysian Human Resources Minister Steven Sim visited the family on Nov 16 to offer condolences and confirmed that they will receive assistance from the Social Security Organisation.

Single mother Lim Sheau Ling, 42, said she wants legal action taken against the lorry driver and his company to seek justice for her Ms Lee, her second of four daughters.

Ms Lee lost her life at the Jalan Bukit Tengah junction on Nov 13 when the driver of a trailer lorry lost control while negotiating a left turn and the cargo container toppled over and crushed her car.

The falling container almost flattened the driver’s side of the car. The container also slammed into the driver’s side of another car.

Its driver, Tan Chou Theng, 25, was rescued by passers-by and is said to be hospitalised with serious injuries.