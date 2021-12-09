Semis in sight after Lions beat Philippines

The Lions took another step towards a place in the semi-finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup for the first time in nine years, after they beat the Philippines 2-1 at the National Stadium last night.

But the win was by no means emphatic, with the hosts scoring twice in a three-minute spell in the second half, only to be pegged back six minutes later.

GROUP A PHILIPPINES SINGAPORE 1 2 (Amin Nazari 69) (Hariss Harun 61, Faris Ramli 63)

Still, Singapore coach Tatsuma Yoshida insisted his team played "very well, especially in the first half", and praised his players' fighting spirit and teamwork.

Yoshida made four changes to the side that beat Myanmar 3-0 in their Suzuki Cup opener last Sunday, with midfielders Shahdan Sulaiman and Song Ui-young surprisingly left on the bench.

Song was an energetic presence in midfield against Myanmar while Shahdan registered two assists as the Lions scored all their goals in the first half.

But the changes in personnel - as well as a switch in formation to accommodate five defenders instead of four - resulted in less penetrative play.

Yoshida said: "I trust all my players and I wasn't worried about changing four players. They showed almost the same quality as (those who played) in the first match."

Defender Safuwan Baharudin also defended his coach's changes.

"We had a really, really good first half... even with the formation and style that we were playing," said the 30-year-old, who played his 99th game for Singapore.

"Maybe certain people might not see it, but we players think it was suitable for the game tonight. The changes we made were... all about what's good for (this game)."

Ikhsan Fandi, who scored twice against Myanmar, was starved of service last night and did not have a single attempt at goal in the first half.

But the game came alive after Song's introduction in the 60th minute. Skipper Hariss Harun opened the scoring just a minute later, nodding home from a corner that was flicked on towards him at the back post by Safuwan.

And in the 63rd minute, right wing-back Zulqarnaen Suzliman delivered an inch-perfect cross for Faris Ramli to turn home.

The home fans' joy - they made up the majority of the 8,922 in attendance - was short-lived as Amin Nazari stole in at a corner kick to pull a goal back for the Philippines in the 69th minute.

The Lions endured some nervy moments but saw out the match to beat their opponents for the first time since 2012, when they did so en route to the last of their four Asean Football Federation Championship wins.

The Azkals had a disjointed preparation for the Suzuki Cup owing to them missing several overseas-based or injured players.

Philippines coach Stewart Hall said he had set his team up to frustrate the Lions for the first 20 minutes of the game.

"What you can't plan for is three crazy minutes midway through the second half," he said.

Singapore now sit atop Group A with six points, three ahead of Myanmar - who beat Timor-Leste 2-0 earlier yesterday - and Thailand, although the Thais have played just one game.