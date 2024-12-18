Trip down memory lane for 1994 double-winning squad

(Front row, from left) 1994 M-League and Malaysia Cup double-winning team's Zakaria Awang, David Lee, Ishamudin Bharoocha, Abbas Saad, Jang Jung, (back row, from left) Malek Awab, Nazri Nasir, Rezal Hassan, T. Ramoo, Saswadimata Dasuki, and Rafi Ali watching a highlight reel of the 1994 campaign during the 30th anniversary event at at Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC...

Thirty years after a historic night that turned them into the stars of Singapore football, on Dec 17 the Lions of 1994 were a little weathered and grey, but the jokes were still flying and the easy camaraderie still evident as members of the double-winning team reunited at the National Stadium.

The majority of the squad, including Abbas Saad, the hat-trick hero in their 4-0 victory over Pahang on Dec 17, 1994, were present at the 30th anniversary event at the OCBC Lounge at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Organised by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) in partnership with The Straits Times to celebrate Singapore’s M-League and Malaysia Cup double 30 years ago, the gathering included former team members Zakaria Awang, David Lee, Ishamudin Bharoocha, Jang Jung, Malek Awab, Nazri Nasir, Rezal Hassan, T. Ramoo, Saswadimata Dasuki and Rafi Ali.

Others who were present included FAS president Bernard Tan, former minister and then FAS president Mah Bow Tan and ST editor Jaime Ho. However, another 1994 hero, Fandi Ahmad, could not make it as his team Sri Pahang played a Malaysia Super League match against Johor Darul Takzim on Dec 17.

Tan paid tribute to the players who “who made an indelible mark” on Singapore’s football history.

He said: “It was a time where football caught the imagination of the nation, and many of the players we see here were household names. The team not only won, they won with an attractive brand of football, and they brought pride to the nation.”

On meeting some of the fans from 30 years ago, Abbas said: “It’s unbelievable, it gives me goosebumps (that) we are still recognised after 30 odd years... we’re not spring chickens any more, but people still appreciate us.

“We entertained (fans) in that era, it was a wonderful era. We were very successful and the fans appreciated it. So it’s something special.”

Still looking trim and fit at the age of 57, Abbas added: “Thirty years is a long time... It’s a privilege to be here. I’m very grateful for the recognition that they’ve (FAS) given the team, because it was a great period in the history of Singapore football and to share that with wonderful players, friends and blood brothers, I’m very honoured.”

1994 Malaysia league and cup double-winning team’s Abbas Saad taking a wefie with Ms Julianah Omar, daughter of the late team manager Omar Ibrahim at Sports Hub’s OCBC Lounge on Dec 17, 2024. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Rafi, who noted the players last got together for a reunion video four years ago, said of his teammates: “These people are practically family, this team is very special.

“It was not about the skills we had but the connection we have with the fans. That’s why till today, (the fans) remember us, they feel like they are part of us, and we also feel that we are part of them.”

Malek hoped the current Lions can also build a similar rapport with the fans, saying: “Sometimes fans like to compare (us to the current team) but they will still come and support (them).”

Abbas added: “I hope we’re all still alive in 10 or 20 years’ time and we keep this reunion going. Hopefully, there’ll be more historic moments from the current crop (of players) in the next 10 years and they will write their story, like we wrote ours.”

The players also received a standing ovation when they walked out onto the National Stadium pitch before Singapore’s Asean Championship match against Thailand, who won 4-2 with two stoppage-time goals.

In conjunction with the occasion, the FAS, in collaboration with ST, will be producing collectable cards of special moments from that year which will be available for pre-order via 1Collectibles, with the proceeds going to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.