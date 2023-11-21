Singapore and two other Asian cities to jointly host 2024 Swimming World Cup

Singapore swimmers in high spirits during the 2018 Swimming World Cup at the OCBC Aquatic Centre in November 2018.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – World Aquatics announced on Nov 20 that Shanghai, Singapore and Incheon would jointly host the Swimming World Cup in 2024.

The three events – in China from Oct 18 to 20, South Korea from Oct 24 to 26 and Singapore from Oct 31 to Nov 2 – will also serve as the qualifying meets for the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Budapest in December 2024.

Shanghai has hosted World Swimming Championships (25m) in 2006 and the World Aquatics Championships in 2011. Singapore has also been a regular Swimming World Cup series host, and will host the 2025 World Swimming Championships, while this will be Incheon’s first time hosting a World Aquatics event.

“With our World Cups, we are always looking for the right number of experienced hosts while also bringing our sports events to new cities. While Incheon is a first-time World Aquatics host, (South) Korea has demonstrated excellence in delivering a top experience in major sports events,” said World Aquatics president Husain Al Musallam. – XINHUA