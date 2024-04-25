Yip Pin Xiu bags gold at Para Swimming European Open C'ships

Yip Pin Xiu will be defending her S2 50m and 100m backstroke titles at the Paralympics.

Yip Pin Xiu continued her tune-up for her Paralympic title defence by claiming gold at the Para Swimming European Open Championships in Madeira, Portugal, on April 23.

The 32-year-old clocked 2min 17.20sec in the S2 100m backstroke to touch the wall first, ahead of neutral athlete Diana Koltsova (2:31.55), Italy’s Angela Procida (2:41.64) and four other European competitors.

Yip, who will also be taking part in the S2 50m backstroke on April 26, is also competing at the Citi Para Swimming World Series in Singapore from May 17 to 19 as she gears up for the Aug 28-Sept 8 Paralympics.

The five-gold Paralympian will be defending her S2 50m and 100m backstroke titles in Paris. She has also qualified for the S3 100m freestyle.