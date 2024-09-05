5 special Singaporean moments at the 2024 Paralympics

Toh is set to compete in the heats for the men's 50m butterfly S7 on Sep 7 for a chance at racing in the finals later that day.

1. Singapore's first medal at the 2024 Paralympics

Leave it to Singapore’s swimming superstar Yip Pin Xiu to kick things off in style.

The 32-year-old powerhouse, who has muscular dystrophy, clinched the gold medal in the women’s 100m backstroke S2 on Aug 30, marking Singapore’s very first medal at the Games.

Talk about making an entrance. This victory was extra sweet as it marked a historic three-peat for Yip in this event.

2. Crowning Singapore's most decorated Paralympian

Yip is Singapore's most decorated Paralympian with a staggering seven medals to her name.

As if one gold wasn't enough, Yip went on to secure her second gold in the women’s 50m backstroke S2 event on Sept 1, bringing her total Paralympic gold medal count to a jaw-dropping seven.

This incredible feat makes her Singapore’s most decorated Paralympian of all time.

Is there anything this woman can’t do?

3. A historic silver in boccia

Tan fought tooth and nail, narrowly missing the gold medal in the women's individual BC1 final.

Making her Paralympic debut, Jeralyn Tan proved that she’s a force to be reckoned with in the world of boccia.

The 35-year-old athlete, who has cerebral palsy, fought tooth and nail, narrowly missing the gold medal in the women’s individual BC1 final on Sept 2.

Despite the nail-biting finish, Tan's silver medal marks a historic achievement as Singapore’s first-ever Paralympic medal in boccia.

4. Dancing into the dressage final

Tan secured a commendable fifth-place finish in the dressage individual event (Grade I) on Sept 3, earning herself a coveted spot in the freestyle final on Sept 7.

Five-time Paralympian Laurentia Tan, 45, demonstrated her equestrian prowess alongside her trusty steed Hickstead.

Tan, who has cerebral palsy and profound deafness, secured a commendable fifth-place finish in the dressage individual event (Grade I) on Sept 3, earning herself a coveted spot in the freestyle final on Sept 7.

With the duo’s undeniable chemistry and Tan's experience, we can't wait to see what they bring to the freestyle competition.

5. Another swimming hopeful?

Toh is set to compete in the heats for the men's 50m butterfly S7 on Sept 7 for a chance at racing in the finals later that day.

While Yip stole the show in the pool, fellow swimmer Toh Wei Soong proved that he's one to watch.

The 25-year-old athlete, who has Transverse Myelitis, qualified for the final of the men’s 50m freestyle S7 and finished in eighth place on Sept 5.

He will also be competing in the heats for the men's 50m butterfly S7 on Sept 7 for a chance at racing in the finals later that day.