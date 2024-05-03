Amitha Berthier says she is very Singaporean, loves durian

She may be of French-Malayali descent but national fencer Amitha Berthier is "Singaporean more than anything".

“I love my prata, my char kway teow. And durians – I love durian anything, cakes or puffs or whatever," the 23-year-old, who studied Malay as a second language in school and speaks only a smattering of French, told Tabla.

“I grew up very Singaporean, even my dad was very Singaporean. He lived here for over 20 years after university in Japan. He was probably the least French person. I knew. He even spoke with a Singlish accent, just like I do.”

Amitha's father Eric Berthier died in a workplace accident in 2016. He was 51.

Paris 2024 will be the three-gold SEA Games champion's second Olympics outing, securing her spot with her individual ranking points.

“I’m pleased to be able to lock up a spot in Paris, that has been my goal for the past two years," she told The Straits Times after qualifying for the Paris Games on March 17.

Amitha's achievements on the world stage has been nothing short of amazing since her foray into the sport was accidental.

“I was with my sister Aarya at United Square when we chanced upon a fencing school, Z Fencing, and we stepped in to give it a shot. The coaches there told our parents that we were naturals – though I’m not sure if it was just to get us to sign up. But the rest, as they say, is history," she said.

Amitha, under the tutelage of foil head coach Oleg Matseichuk, will be going to Paris in July alongside fellow national fencer Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman.

Kiria, 23, gained her Olympic spot after beating India’s Taniksha Khatri at the Asia-Oceania Zonal Olympic Qualifier on April 28.