Throw Christmas parties without breaking a sweat

Christmas parties are always fun to attend but cooking up a storm for guests is not as fun.

It takes at least three hours to roast a 4.5kg turkey. This does not include the time and effort needed to thaw it, stuff it, baste it.

You still have the other dishes to prepare and a home to deep-clean and decorate.

Fortunately, there are Christmas feast bundles you can order for your get-togethers.

All you need to do is reheat the items and plate them. Welcome your guests and host your parties like the Stepford wives sans the many hours of preparation and enduring the heat from the oven.

We promise not to tell...

1. SWISS BUTCHERY

Trust Swiss Butchery to do all the heavy lifting for you. Just order one of its three Christmas bundles.

Jolly Holiday Bundle Set A ($88)

Includes a 1.2kg roasted chicken with stuffing, honey baked ham, spicy Italian sausage, brown gravy sauce and mushroom soup.

Joyful Noel Bundle Set B ($188)

Includes a 4.5kg roasted turkey with pork chestnut stuffing, Virgina ham, porchetta, truffle cheesy sausages, cranberry sauce and mushroom soup.

Festive Family Feast Set C ($288)

Includes a 4.5kg whole roasted turkey with pork chestnut stuffing, 1kg roasted ribeye beef, beddar-cheddar smoked sausage, champagne ham, smoky streaky bacon, mushroom soup, cranberry sauce and brown gravy sauce.

You can also customise your order with ala carte items such as roasted beef ribeye ($98 for 1.2kg) and crackling roast pork ($35 for 1kg).

Pre-order Swiss Butchery’s deli items from now until Dec 18 for delivery up to Dec 23. There are also

For the full listing, go to swissbutchery.sg/collections/christmas-specials

2. greenwood fish market

How about a Christmas spread centred on seafood?

Greenwood Fish Market has opened its pre-orders for collection or delivery from Dec 1 to Jan 15, 2025.

This festive season, it has a list of new items that includes Lobster Wellington ($198) – golden puff pastry filled with tender lobster and a lush mix of portobello mushroom confit, spinach and homemade crêpes – and Cheese Phyllo ($48 for 500g), which combines creamy French goat cheese, smooth cream cheese and aged Comté, all wrapped in delicate layers of phyllo pastry.

For an elegant centrepiece, the Cheese & Seafood Board ($148) holds an assortment of fine cheeses complemented by cold smoked

salmon, pastrami, bacon jam, smoked almonds and fruits.

Alternatively, the Smoked Artisan Platter ($148) offers a wide variety of smoked seafood and meats.

For the full listing and to order online, go to shop.greenwoodfishmarket.com/collections

Cheese & Seafood Board ($148). PHOTO: GREENWOOD FISH MARKET

3. mondrian singapore duxton

Who says you must host the Christmas party at home?

Take the party to Mondrian at Duxton Hill and save yourself the after-party clean-up.

From now until New Year's Eve, Bottega di Carna offers festive lunch ($42++ for two courses and $54++ for three courses) and dinner ($68++ for two courses and $98++ for three courses) menus.

For a memorable Christmas eve feast ($128++ per person), the five-course menu includes langoustine and Oscietra caviar, risotto with foie gras and black truffle, wild snapper with caviar beurre blanc, prime filet mignon with chestnut and Barolo wine jus, and Snow White dessert.

To make your reservations, go to mondrianhotels.com/singapore-duxton/festive

The Christmas eve feast ($128++ per person) is five-course meal. PHOTO : MONDRIAN SINGAPORE DUXTON

4. HighHouse

HighHouse's Festive Sharing Menu ($398++) offers a Pan-Asian take on coastal flavours, perfect for a unique Christmas feast.

Available now until New Year's Day, this hearty assembly of seven dishes caters up to six people. Seafood lovers will rejoice with the Grilled Whole Australian Barramundi Fish served with pancetta and chai poh, and the Crabmeat & Squid Ink Fried Rice topped with salmon roe and homemade sambal.

For a Latin American twist, try the Grilled Indonesian Squid with sweet & sour pineapple salsa. Meat-eaters can indulge in the Argentinean Devesa Bone-In-Ribeye and the Grilled Indiana Duck Breast & Braised Duck Leg with winter truffles.

Complete the feast with Honey-Soy Brussels Sprouts and Oven-Roasted Broccolini.

For reservations and the latest updates, visit https://highhouse.sg