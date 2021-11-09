Team Singapore

Badminton: S'pore's Loh Kean Yew, Yeo Jia Min move up in latest world rankings

Badminton: S'pore's Loh Kean Yew, Yeo Jia Min move up in latest world rankings
Loh Kean Yew (left) and Yeo Jia Min have improved their world rankings.PHOTOS: BADMINTON PHOTO, KUA CHEE SIONG
DAVID LEE
Nov 09, 2021 08:18 pm

SINGAPORE - On the back of their strong performances at the Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 500 Hylo Open last week, Singaporeans Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min have improved their world rankings.

In the latest listing released on Tuesday (Nov 9), Loh climbed eight places to No. 31 after winning the men's singles title in Germany. Yeo moved up six spots to 20th, the highest in her career.

Loh was as high as No. 27 in 2019. The 24-year-old said: "I'm happy that I'm one step closer to being in top 30 once again.

"A higher ranking is important for me to get more favourable draws in bigger tournaments. Moving forward, I will work hard to be produce more consistent performances and results.

"Step by step, I hope to break into the top 30, top 20 and top 10."

Yeo, 22, added: "I'm happy to improve my ranking to make the top 20. I'll have one week to recover physically and improve my game to challenge the top players again in Indonesia."

Loh Kean Yew won the Hylo Open men's singles final on Nov 8 after his opponent Lee Zii Jia conceded the match due to a back injury.
Team Singapore

10 things to know about Singapore's Loh Kean Yew

Related Stories

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew claims badminton title in Germany

Singapore Badminton Open cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia: Chong Wei is a legend, I have my own journey

The duo return to Asia for the Nov 16-21 Indonesia Masters and Nov 23-28 Indonesia Open.

More on this topic

 
 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

badmintonSINGAPORE SPORTS