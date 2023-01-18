 Bowler Cherie Tan wins fourth gold at Asian C’ships, Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
Team Singapore

Bowler Cherie Tan wins fourth gold at Asian C’ships

Bowler Cherie Tan wins fourth gold at Asian C’ships
Singapore bowler Cherie Tan won the Masters gold at the 26th Asian Tenpin Bowling Championships. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Kimberly Kwek
Jan 18, 2023 09:06 pm

National bowler Cherie Tan wrapped up a stellar outing at the 26th Asian Tenpin Bowling Championships in Hong Kong with her fourth gold after winning the women’s Masters event.

The Singaporean women had already claimed a clean sweep of the Masters medals before roll off with Cherie, her sister Daphne Tan and New Hui Fen making the top three to qualify for the step-ladder.

In the final battle, New beat Daphne 265-221 to advance to the two-game play-off with top seed Cherie. Cherie won both games, beating New 481-351.

The 34-year-old’s latest triumph adds to her three golds in the singles, trios and all-events earlier in the tournament, while she also bagged silver in the women’s team event.

The result is the Singapore national team’s best showing at the tournament as they finished the campaign with five gold, three silver and three bronze medals. Their previous best haul was at the 2015 and 2016 Asian championships where they won two golds and a silver.

Singapore bowler Cherie Tan has won the women's singles at the Asian Tenpin Bowling Championships.
Sports

Cherie Tan off to a winning start in Asian Tenpin Bowling C’ships

Related Stories

Singapore women assured of two more medals at IBF under-21 world bowling championships

SEA Games: Singapore men's bowlers clinch bronze in team event

SEA Games: Bowlers New Hui Fen, Cherie Tan claim women's doubles gold

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

bowlingCherie Tan

Kimberly Kwek

Read articles by Kimberly Kwek