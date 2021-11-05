Izaac Quek, 15, wins U-19 title in Hungary

Singapore's Izaac Quek , 15, won the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender Szombathely Under-19 boys' singles title in Hungary on Wednesday against a rival three years older than him.

Izaac, who is ranked world No. 64, defeated Czech Republic's 25th-ranked Adam Stalzer 3-2 (6-11, 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9), to add to last week's U-15 boys' singles title at the WTT Youth Contender Lignano in Italy.