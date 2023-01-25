Loh Kean Yew off to winning start at Indonesia Masters after victory over China’s Li Shifeng
Loh Kean Yew began his Indonesia Masters campaign with a 21-14, 21-16 win over world No. 20 Li Shifeng on Wednesday.
This is world No. 8 Loh’s second victory over the Chinese player this month, after beating him in the Malaysia Open on Jan 11.
The 25-year-old next plays Indonesian world No. 23 Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in Jakarta on Thursday.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now