Loh Kean Yew off to winning start at Indonesia Masters after victory over China’s Li Shifeng

Loh Kean Yew began his Indonesia Masters campaign with a 21-14, 21-16 win over world No. 20 Li Shifeng on Wednesday.

This is world No. 8 Loh’s second victory over the Chinese player this month, after beating him in the Malaysia Open on Jan 11.

The 25-year-old next plays Indonesian world No. 23 Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in Jakarta on Thursday.