 Loh Kean Yew off to winning start at Indonesia Masters after victory over China’s Li Shifeng, Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
Team Singapore

Loh Kean Yew off to winning start at Indonesia Masters after victory over China’s Li Shifeng

Loh Kean Yew off to winning start at Indonesia Masters after victory over China’s Li Shifeng
Loh Kean Yew beat China's world No. 20 Li Shi Feng 21-14, 21-16 in the opening match of the Indonesia Masters. PHOTO: ST FILE
Laura Chia
Jan 25, 2023 09:13 pm

Loh Kean Yew began his Indonesia Masters campaign with a 21-14, 21-16 win over world No. 20 Li Shifeng on Wednesday.

This is world No. 8 Loh’s second victory over the Chinese player this month, after beating him in the Malaysia Open on Jan 11.

The 25-year-old next plays Indonesian world No. 23 Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in Jakarta on Thursday.

Loh Kean Yew during the match against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the India Open quarter-finals on Jan 20.
Team Singapore

Loh Kean Yew bows out of India Open after q-final defeat

Related Stories

Loh Kean Yew qualifies for India Open quarters after beating Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus

Loh Kean Yew comes from behind to beat world No. 6 Kodai Naraoka at India Open

Loh Kean Yew falls to Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Malaysia Open quarters

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

badmintonLoh Kean Yew

Laura Chia

Read articles by Laura Chia