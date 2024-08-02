 Saiyidah Aisyah finishes 28th in single sculls at Olympics, Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
Team Singapore

Saiyidah Aisyah finishes 28th in single sculls at Olympics

Saiyidah Aisyah finishes 28th in single sculls at Olympics
Singapore rower Saiyidah Aisyah Rafa'ee in action.PHOTO COURTESY OF Andy Chua/Sport Singapore
Maximilian Oh for The Straits Times
Aug 02, 2024 05:35 pm

Competing in her second Olympics, Singaporean rower Saiyidah Aisyah Rafa’ee ended her Paris campaign 28th out of 32 athletes in the women’s single sculls.

The 36-year-old was fourth in the E final after clocking a time of 8min 3.29sec at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on Aug 2.

Aisyah had finished 23rd overall in Rio 2016, when she became the first Singaporean rower to compete in the quadrennial event.

She retired in end-2017 but made a comeback six years later, eventually earning a berth in Paris at the Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Regatta in South Korea.

Loh Kean Yew beat China’s sixth-ranked Li Shifeng 23-21, 21-15 at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena on Aug 1.
Team Singapore

Loh Kean Yew qualifies for quarter-finals at Olympics

Related Stories

Sharon Au celebrates Olympian Caroline Chew in Paris

Snoop Dogg at the Olympics is a whole vibe

Singapore out after Zeng Jian loses in round of 32

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OLYMPICS 2024RowingOlympicsSINGAPORE SPORTS