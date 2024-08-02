Saiyidah Aisyah finishes 28th in single sculls at Olympics

Competing in her second Olympics, Singaporean rower Saiyidah Aisyah Rafa’ee ended her Paris campaign 28th out of 32 athletes in the women’s single sculls.

The 36-year-old was fourth in the E final after clocking a time of 8min 3.29sec at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on Aug 2.

Aisyah had finished 23rd overall in Rio 2016, when she became the first Singaporean rower to compete in the quadrennial event.

She retired in end-2017 but made a comeback six years later, eventually earning a berth in Paris at the Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Regatta in South Korea.