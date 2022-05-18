SEA Games: Singapore kayaker Lucas Teo claims first gold in Hanoi

Lucas Teo made history as Singapore's first canoeing gold medallist at the 2015 SEA Games on home soil.

HANOI - Seven years after making history as Singapore's first canoeing gold medallist at the 2015 SEA Games on home soil, Lucas Teo repeated his heroics after winning the men's kayak single (K1) 1,000m race in Hanoi on Wednesday (May 18).

Teo, 31, finished ahead of six other competitors with a time of 3mins 51.501 secs at the Thuy Nguyen Hai Phong Aquatics Centre.

Indonesia's Maizir Riyondra (3:56.446) was in second, while Thailand's Methasit Sitthipharat claimed bronze (3:58.278).

Teo adds to a silver he won in the same event and a bronze in the men's (K4) 1,000m team event at the 2011 Games.

The sport was dropped from the 2017 Games and Teo did not participate in the 2019 edition. At the 2015 Games, Singapore captured seven gold and five silver medals.