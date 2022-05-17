SEA Games: Singapore's bowlers bag silver and bronze in men's doubles event

Singapore bowlers Jaris Goh (left) Cheah Ray Han at the bowling finals on May 16, 2022.

HANOI - Singapore's men's bowling doubles pairs have claimed the Republic's first medals in the event since 2015.

At the Vincom Megamall Royal City's Heroworld Bowling Center in Vietnam on Tuesday (May 17), Jaris Goh and Timothy Tham scored 2,592 pinfalls to bag the silver, while Cheah Ray Han and Darren Wong were third of 12 pairs with 2,551.

Indonesia's Ryan Leonard Lalisang and Hardy Rachmadian clinched the gold with 2,642.

At the midway point of the intense six-game final, Cheah and Ong had been third while Goh and Tham were seventh.

The former then overtook Lalisang and Rachmadian by five pins after four games.

But an improved fifth game helped Goh and Tham surge into the podium places while Cheah and Ong dropped to fifth before the last game.

Goh and Tham then carried their momentum into the sixth game to seal the silver.

Singapore's last medal in the event was a gold courtesy of Keith Saw and Howard Saw in 2015 on home soil.

The women's doubles continues today where Singapore are defending a gold medal won by New Hui Fen and Shayna Ng in 2019.

The women's pairs are New and singles champion Cherie Tan - who won the doubles silver in 2017 - as well as Daphne Tan and Bernice Lim.