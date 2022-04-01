Singapore to face Indonesia, South Korea and Thailand in Thomas Cup

Led by world champion Loh Kean Yew, Singapore is set to feature for the third time.

The Republic have been drawn into Group A alongside defending champions and record 14-time winners Indonesia, South Korea and hosts Thailand for the May 8-15 Thomas Cup that will be held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The top two teams will advance to the quarter-finals of the 16-team tournament, which is also known as the world men's team championships.

Led by world champion Loh Kean Yew, the Republic are set to feature for only the third time. They had qualified after finishing joint-third at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Malaysia in February.

The world No. 10 said: "We are excited to be playing in such a prestigious tournament. It will be my first Thomas Cup and I'm looking forward to compete alongside my team-mates again in a team event.

"There will be tough matches, but we have a good team that always give our best. This competition will also help us prepare for the SEA Games, which follow closely after, and we will go all out for both tournaments."

The South-east Asian Games will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from May 12-23, and it is understood that the badminton competition will start from May 16 to accommodate the Thomas Cup, which features four Asean teams.

Other than Loh, other Singapore players set to feature at the Thomas Cup are second singles Jason Teh, and doubles pairs Loh Kean Hean and Terry Hee, and Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Andy Kwek.

Singapore Badminton Association chief executive officer Alan Ow said: "We will send our strongest possible team to both the Thomas Cup and SEA Games, and do our best to prepare well for both campaigns.

"We have a good blend of experience and youth in our squad, and while it is a tough draw, we believe we can compete to win matches."

Meanwhile, at the ongoing US$90,000 (S$122,000) Orleans Masters in France, world No. 107 Teh has reached the men's singles quarter-finals, where he will face local favourite and world No. 32 Toma Junior Popov on Friday (April 1).

In the earlier rounds, the 21-year-old Singaporean had beaten Spain's world No. 69 Luis Penalver and Belgium's 138th-ranked Julien Carraggi.

Tan Wei Han and Hee also made it to the mixed doubles quarter-finals of the Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 100 event, where they will play Hong Kong's world No. 189 Reginald Lee and Ng Tsz Yau on Friday.

Earlier, the Singaporean world No. 86 pair had despatched France's 75th-ranked William Villeger and Anne Tran, and England's 50th-ranked Callum Hemming and Jessica Pugh.