S'pore floorballers upset by Philippines in 2nd loss

The Singapore men's team slumped to their second defeat at the Men's World Floorball Championship in Finland yesterday, losing 9-4 to tournament debutants Philippines.

Ranked 19 rungs below world No. 16 Singapore, the Philippines broke the deadlock at the Helsinki Ice Hall through Melvin Alm Mendoza in the fifth minute, before captain Lucas Oijvall Perez doubled their lead just seconds later.

With their confidence boosted, the Filipinos scored another three goals - two by Mendoza and one by Ryan Hallden Cater - to go 5-0 ahead in the first period.

Forward Hafiz Zubir bagged Singapore's first goal of the match in the 29th minute, but Mendoza swept in his fourth a minute later to restore Philippines' five-goal lead.

In the third period, Lee Chee Yong clawed one back for Singapore when he found the net from distance to make it 6-2.

But their rivals extended their lead to 8-4 before adding one more after Singapore made the tactical decision to switch the goalkeeper for a field player.