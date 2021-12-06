S'pore's Feng Tianwei falls to Olympic champ Chen Meng

Feng Tianwei's year ended in defeat yesterday, but Singapore's top paddler has vowed to come back stronger in 2022.

The 35-year-old lost 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-7) to world No. 1 Chen Meng in the quarter-finals of the inaugural World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals at the OCBC Arena.

World No. 11 Feng said: "I think I played pretty well. Chen Meng is a much better player than me in every way, so she had the advantage.

"I tried to find solutions but she really played very well today."

Next up for Tokyo 2020 champion Chen, 27, is compatriot and world No. 6 Wang Yidi, who eliminated Japan's Hitomi Sato 3-1 (9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8) in the the last eight.

Chen's path to the title was also helped by reigning world champion Wang Manyu suffering a shock 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-7) defeat by Hong Kong's Doo Hoi Kem in the round of 16.

Men's world No. 1 Fan Zhendong got past South Korea's Jeoung Young-sik 3-0 (11-6, 16-14, 11-6) in the quarter-finals.