S'pore's Yeo Jia Min withdraws from India Open with fever

Yeo Jia min had already felt unwell before her second-round win over India's Anupama Upadhyaya on Jan 13, 2022.PHOTOS: BADMINTONPHOTO, YEO JIA MIN/INSTAGRAM
David Lee
Sports Correspondent
Jan 14, 2022 05:37 pm

National shuttler Yeo Jia Min withdrew from the India Open on Friday (Jan 14) after going down with a fever.

The 22-year-old had already felt unwell before her 13-21, 21-7, 21-12 second-round win over India's Anupama Upadhyaya on Thursday and eventually pulled out of her quarter-final match against Thailand's Supanida Katethong.

The tournament was hit by seven withdrawals on Thursday following a spate of positive tests for the coronavirus, but the Singapore Badminton Association confirmed that Yeo had tested negative for Covid-19.

It will continue to monitor her condition before deciding if she will play in next week's Syed Modi International in Uttar Pradesh.

The world No. 17 wrote on an Instagram story: "It's really unfortunate that I have to withdraw from the India Open quarter-finals later this afternoon.

"My head and body started hurting a lot more and I was having a high fever up to 38.6 deg C throughout the night. I really wish to compete but it's advised by my doctor that I shouldn't.

Loh Kean Yew is the highest-ranked men's singles player left in the competition following the withdrawal of several players due to Covid-19.
Team Singapore

Loh Kean Yew eases into India Open semi-finals

"I'm so sorry to disappoint those who were looking forward to support me. Do stay safe and take care of yourselves."

Meanwhile, husband-and-wife duo Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han are through to the mixed doubles semi-finals after beating India's unranked pair of Nithin H. V. and Ashwini Bhat K. 21-15, 21-19 in 30 minutes at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The Singaporean world No. 182 pair will meet Russia's 19th-ranked duo Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova on Saturday for a place in Sunday's final.

Men's world No. 15 Loh Kean Yew will take on Russia's 76th-ranked Sergey Sirant, while men's doubles world No. 106 Loh Kean Hean and Hee will play India's world No. 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in their respective quarter-final matches later on Friday.

David Lee

Sports Correspondent
davidlee@sph.com.sg
