China: Peng’s case was hyped up
China said yesterday the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai was being "maliciously" hyped up, after the Chinese tennis star made sexual assault claims against former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli.
Peng, a Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, was not seen for more than two weeks after she made the accusations.
Peng, 35, reappeared in public for the first time last weekend at a Beijing tennis tournament.
"I think some people should stop deliberately and maliciously hyping up, let alone politicise this issue," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, when asked whether the case affected China's international image. - AFP
