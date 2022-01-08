Djokovic had virus last month, had clearance to enter Australia, says court filing

SYDNEY (REUTERS, AFP) - Tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic contracted Covid-19 last month but was not experiencing symptoms and had written clearance from Australia's immigration department before travelling to the country with a medical exemption from its vaccination rules, his lawyers said in a court filing on Saturday (Jan 8).

Djokovic, who is in immigration detention in Australia after having his visa cancelled on arrival on Thursday, returned his first positive coronavirus test on Dec 16, 2021, but 14 days later "had not had a fever or respiratory symptoms of Covid-19 in the last 72 hours", the filing said.

On Jan 1, the Serbian sports star received "a document from the Department of Home Affairs (which) told Mr Djokovic that his 'responses indicate(d) that (he met) the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival into Australia", the documents added.

Djokovic, an outspoken critic of mandatory vaccination, has never disclosed his vaccination status. He is challenging his visa cancellation in Australia's federal court and hopes to defend his title and win a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open which star,ts on Jan 17.

The 34-year-old has asked to be moved from a Melbourne detention centre so he can train for the Australian Open, his lawyers said on Saturday.

Djokovic has been in the Park Hotel detention facility since his arrival in the country "notwithstanding his requests to be moved", his lawyers said in a federal court submission seeking to overturn the cancellation of his visa.