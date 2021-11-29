Djokovic likely to miss Aussie Open, says father

Novak Djokovic "probably won't" play the Australian Open in January due to mandatory Covid-19 vaccination rules, the world No. 1's father said yesterday, likening the restrictions to "blackmail".

The Serb, who would be bidding for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne, has refused to say whether or not he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

But Australian Open tournament chief Craig Tiley has said that all players must be inoculated to take part.

"Of course, he would want to go with all his heart," Djokovic's father Srdjan told Serbian channel Prda TV. "Because he is a sportsman and there are a lot of our people, the (Serbian) diaspora, there who would be delighted to see Novak.

"But I really don't know if that will happen. Probably not under these conditions, with this blackmail and when it's done that way."