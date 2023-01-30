 Federer hails 'incredible again' Djokovic, Latest Tennis News - The New Paper
Tennis

Federer hails 'incredible again' Djokovic

Federer hails 'incredible again' Djokovic
Retired Roger Federer (left) congratulated Novak Djokovic on his Instagram story.PHOTOS: AFP
Jan 30, 2023 10:19 am

PARIS – Tennis great Roger Federer hailed Novak Djokovic’s “incredible effort” in winning a 10th Australian Open and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday.

“Incredible effort, again! Many congratulations,” the retired Swiss, who won 20 Grand Slam titles, wrote in a brief message on Instagram.

Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets earlier Sunday to add another Australian Open trophy to his seven at Wimbledon, three at the US Open and two from the French Open.

His collection of 22 Grand Slam titles takes him level with Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic at 35 is a year younger than Nadal who was the defending champion in Melbourne.

Nadal was knocked out in the second round and is facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines with a hip injury.

Roger Federer, who retired three months ago, revealed that he was snubbed by a Wimbledon security guard in November.
Tennis

Federer stopped by Wimbledon security guard

Related Stories

Like Federer's farewell, Djokovic wants biggest rivals at his swansong

Murray backs Federer as future Laver Cup captain

Roger Federer hails 'amazing journey' as he bows out

Former world No. 1 Federer retired last year at the age of 41 after failing to recover from a knee injury. - AFP

More On This Topic
Djokovic shows the world the finer points of greatness
Sporting Life: Do people look too hard for a villain in Novak Djokovic?

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Roger Federernovak djokovicMEN'S TENNISAUSTRALIAN OPEN (TENNIS)