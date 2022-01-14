 Osaka tops Forbes list of highest-earning female athletes, Latest Tennis News - The New Paper
Tennis

Osaka tops Forbes list of highest-earning female athletes

Osaka tops Forbes list of highest-earning female athletes
Osaka withdrew from the French Open in 2021 and took a break from competitive tennis to focus on her mental health.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan 14, 2022 10:07 am

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Japan's Naomi Osaka, a four-times Grand Slam tennis champion who has helped raise awareness of mental health issues in sport, is the world's highest-paid female athlete, according to a list published by business magazine Forbes on Thursday (Jan 13).

Osaka raked in US$57.3 million (S$77 million) in prize money and endorsements over the last year, nearly all of which came from an endorsement portfolio that has added more than 10 brand partners over the last year and a half.

The list was published after a year in which Osaka withdrew from the French Open to focus on her mental health amid a public row over mandatory press conferences at the Grand Slam, saying they took too great a toll on her mental wellbeing.

Fellow tennis players Serena Williams (US$45.9 million) and older sister Venus (US$11.3 million) were next on the list.

American gymnast Simone Biles (US$10.1 million) and Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza (US$8.8 million) rounded out the top five.

Tennis players made up five of the list's 10 spots, which Forbes said marked the sport's lowest tally in more than a decade and a dramatic change from 2019 when it claimed all 10.

Naomi Osaka advanced to the second round of the Melbourne Summer Set tournament with a win over Alize Cornet.
Tennis

Osaka sees off Cornet in Aus Open warm-up event

Related Stories

Osaka withdraws from semis to protest racial injustice

Osaka in no mood to back down on support for Black Lives Matter

Barty sets up final date with Osaka

Collectively, the 10 highest-paid female athletes earned a total of US$166.6 million, which Forbes said was a 23 per cent increase over its 2020 list.

South Korean golfer Ko Jin-young (US$7.5 million), Indian badminton player PV Sindhu (US$7.2 million), world number one tennis player Ash Barty (US$6.9 million), golfer Nelly Korda (US$5.9 million) and basketball player Candace Parker (US$5.7 million) were the other athletes in the top 10.

More On This Topic
Tennis: Rusty Osaka sees off Cornet in error-strewn return
Tennis: Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Naomi OsakaWOMEN'S TENNIS