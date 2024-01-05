Actors Tony Leung, Andy Lau open up about their wives Carina Lau, Carol Chu

Hong Kong actors Tony Leung Chiu Wai (left) and Andy Lau promoting their film The Goldfinger in Beijing.

HONG KONG – Top Hong Kong actors Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Andy Lau tied the knot with their respective partners in 2008, and their marriages remain healthy to this day.

The two appeared on Hong Kong veteran actress-host Carol Cheng’s YouTube series The Do Show on Jan 1. The stars of The Goldfinger (2023) talked about life with their significant others.

For Leung, one’s readiness to compromise and mutual respect are key components for a lasting relationship.

Despite their contrasting personalities, Leung, 61, said he and his wife Carina Lau, 58, got along well. The actress is very accommodating and that is why they have managed to get along for so long, he added.

He said: “I’m introverted and seldom accompany her to social gatherings. But from time to time, I’ll accompany her and dine with some friends.

“I fear being in crowded places. She enjoys liveliness, while I prefer tranquillity.”

Meanwhile, the usually private Andy Lau shared that he enjoyed a simple life with his Malaysian wife, former model Carol Chu.

The actor revealed that the frequency of their interaction can be surprisingly low at times.

“In the past, when we were in two different places, we could go six months without talking on the phone,” he said.

Lau, 62, joked that he could not understand what Chu, 57, saw in him. Nevertheless, he is protective of his wife and 10-year-old daughter, Hanna.

According to Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper China Press, the actor had invested RM100 million (S$29 million) in a private jet to prevent paparazzi from getting wind of Chu’s annual trips to her home town in Penang.

Lau had also reportedly hired four bodyguards and three nannies for his wife and daughter. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK