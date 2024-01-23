Actress Sofia Vergara reveals reason for divorcing actor Joe Manganiello

Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara has broken her silence on her divorce from American actor Joe Manganiello.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais on Jan 15, the Modern Family (2009 to 2020) actress revealed they had conflicting opinions about having children.

In July 2023, Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 47, announced in a joint statement that they had made the “difficult decision” to part ways after seven years of marriage.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger. He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mum,” Vergara told El Pais.

She added that having another child was not on the cards for her. She is already a mother to son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, from an earlier marriage to high-school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez.

“I feel it is not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that is not for me any more. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” said Vergara. “I’m almost in menopause. It’s the natural way of things.

“When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while, and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life. That’s what I have to do.”

Apart from being a judge on reality show America’s Got Talent (2006 to present), the actress is promoting Griselda, which will stream on Netflix on Jan 25.

The six-episode drama features Vergara as the titular Colombian leader of a drug cartel, who is known as the Black Widow or Cocaine Godmother.

Vergara and Manganiello (Magic Mike XXL, 2015) first met in May 2014 while attending the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Their whirlwind romance ended with a proposal in December that year and they tied the knot in November 2015.