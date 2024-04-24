Pregnant Stella Ng hospitalised with severe gastroenteritis

Former singer Stella Ng recently ended up in hospital because of severe gastroenteritis.

Ng, who is eight months pregnant, recounted her experience on Instagram Stories on April 22, sharing that she was warded for two days.

The 43-year-old Singaporean wrote in the post that she felt mild contractions and cramps due to dehydration and vomiting, which are symptoms of gastroenteritis. “Thankfully, the baby is fine,” she said.

The former pop artiste, who made a name for herself in Singapore and Taiwan in the early 2000s, added that she learnt from the nurse taking care of her that three other mothers were also admitted with the same condition. Ng urged her followers to take care of themselves as “some bugs are going around”.

Ng and her British husband Jon have already named the unborn baby Elliott. She has an 11-year-old son, Ashton, from a previous marriage.

The expectant mother shared two video clips of her baby shower on Instagram on April 14 and 15, thanking her friends for “showering me with so much love”.

In one reel, she showed off an “epic” diaper cake, made with 245 diapers and “many little toys and items that will accompany Elliott on his first year”, Ng wrote in the caption.

“It is the most amazing and thoughtful diaper cake I have ever seen... with a bit of everyone in the family: Ashton’s love for dinosaurs, my adoration for cute fluffy animals, rabbits to represent Jon’s family and (pet puppy) Zeus as the cake topper,” she added.