Actress Sonia Sui marks 9th wedding anniversary with post on husband

Taiwanese actress Sonia Sui and her husband, businessman Tony Hsieh, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary this week. She shared on social media how they have got along with each other over the years.

“Thank you to us for always being each other’s cheerleaders,” she wrote in Chinese late on Jan 11. “No matter who is feeling down, there is always the other person who is still madly confident in themselves and will accompany the other person all the way.”

Sui, 43, married Mr Hsieh in January 2015. They have three children – elder son Max, eight; daughter Lucy, six; and younger son Olie, five.

She noted in the post how her husband helped out when she went to work and the babysitter was not around.

“You could still say to me in a relaxed manner, ‘It’s fine, I got it’, before you were tortured by our three children at home,” she quipped, calling him an “amazing partner”.

On a more serious note, Sui said she and Mr Hsieh are frank with, and willing to listen to, each other.

“Those fragile, unspeakable and even dark sides that don’t meet expectations are lucky enough to be understood,” she said. “Thank you to us for always letting each other hear the truth that other people wouldn’t tell us, even if it is jarring to the ears.”

Sui, who is best known for starring in the popular TV serial The Fierce Wife (2010), added that she and her husband motivate each other to keep fit.

“Isn’t caring about the other person’s health a basic demonstration of love?” she said.

Mr Hsieh also shared the same photo on Instagram, quoting from French poet Rosemonde Gerard: “I love you more than yesterday but less than tomorrow. Happy anniversary.”