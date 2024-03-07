 Adam Sandler is Hollywood’s highest-paid actor, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Adam Sandler is Hollywood’s highest-paid actor

Adam Sandler is Hollywood’s highest-paid actor
Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie at a special screening of the film Spaceman in Los Angeles on Feb 26.PHOTO: REUTERS
Joanne Soh
Mar 07, 2024 05:10 pm

The annual Forbes list of highest-paid actors in Hollywood is out, and Adam Sandler has came up tops.

The American actor-comedian made US$73 million (S$97.7 million) in 2023, reported the American publication, largely thanks to his lucrative deal with Netflix.

Netflix signed a US$250 million four-film contract with Sandler and his company Happy Madison Productions in 2014. Then in 2020, the streaming giant announced a new four-movie deal with Happy Madison that was reportedly worth up to US$275 million.

According to Forbes, Sandler made his US$73 million from comedy sequel Murder Mystery 2, family film You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, and voicing the lead character in the animation Leo for Netflix.

The 57-year-old also produced crime caper The Out-Laws, and his new sci-fi drama Spaceman is now streaming on Netflix.

Taking second place on Forbes’ highest-earning actors’ list is Margot Robbie, who made an estimated US$59 million in 2023.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez (right) mistakenly loaded a live round into a reproduction Colt .45 revolver that actor Alec Baldwin was using inside a movie-set.
Movies

Armourer convicted of manslaughter in Rust shooting

Related Stories

Ryan Gosling will perform I’m Just Ken at Oscars

James Gunn shares first photo of his Superman: Legacy cast

Actress Dawn Yeoh, 37, plays mother to Gini Chang, 29, in local movie King Of Hawkers

The 33-year-old Australian actress’ income was primarily from headlining Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster hit Barbie, her role in Wes Anderson’s dramedy Asteroid City and producing the black comedy Saltburn that starred Irish actor Barry Keoghan.

Third on the list is Tom Cruise, 61, at US$45 million for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and from streaming sales for the American actor’s 2022 box-office hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling, 43 – who starred opposite Robbie as Ken in Barbie – and American actor Matt Damon, 53, are tied at fourth place with US$43 million each. Damon starred in both Air and Oppenheimer.

Rounding up the list are Jennifer Aniston in sixth place at US$42 million; both Leonardo DiCaprio and Jason Statham at seventh with US$41 million; Ben Affleck at ninth with US$38 million; and Denzel Washington at 10th, with US$24 million.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MoviesactorsCelebrities