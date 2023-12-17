Andy Lau, Tony Leung to act together in a movie again

Andy Lau (left) and Tony Leung Chiu Wai will feature in the upcoming crime thriller The Goldfinger.

Hong Kong actors Andy Lau and Tony Leung Chiu Wai are collaborating again in a movie after 22 years.

The two superstars – who last acted together in the classic film Infernal Affairs (2002) – will feature in the upcoming crime thriller The Goldfinger.

Appearing together in a video first shared on social media by Leung’s wife Carina Lau on Dec 15, the two actors were seen with hands in their pockets.

“How many years have we been working together?” Andy Lau, 62, wondered aloud in the video.

“Forty years,” Leung, 61, replied, referring to their acting days that stretched way back to Hong Kong broadcaster TVB.

They have worked on several TV series together, most notably The Duke Of Mount Deer (1984), a TVB adaptation of the novel of the same name by martial arts author Louis Cha. In the series, Leung played the illiterate but smart protagonist Wei Xiaobao, while Lau played Emperor Kangxi.

Lau then asked: “How many years since the rooftop?”

“Twenty-two years,” Leung replied.

They were alluding to the iconic scene in Infernal Affairs where Lau, who played a mole in the police force, and Leung, an undercover cop in the triad world, faced off against each other in the climactic scene.

Lau then asked: “When we will meet again?”

“When we ring in the New Year,” replied Leung, who then broke into a smile together with Lau.

The words, “The Goldfinger. See you as we ring in the new year”, subsequently appeared on the screen, and Carina Lau captioned the video: “The best partners.”

The Goldfinger, opening in Singapore cinemas on Dec 30, is set in the 1980s. Andy Lau plays an anti-corruption investigator who uncovers a criminal conspiracy involving a company founder played by Leung.

The movie also stars Charlene Choi, Simon Yam, Alex Fong and Philip Keung.