Crypto trading firm ousts S'pore partner for allegedly spiking woman's drink

DWF Labs, a crypto trading platform, has removed its Singaporean founding partner Eugene Ng from its website's team list after a woman claimed her spiked her drink at a bar in Hong Kong, according to The Block.

The company in a statement on Oct 29 stated that one of its partners had been dismissed, acknowledging the allegations levelled against him.

“While the matter is under investigation, DWF Labs has decided to dismiss the said partner from management and operational roles effective immediately."

X user "Hana" claimed a partner of DWF Labs had spiked her drink on Oct 24 – an act that was reportedly witnessed by a waitress in the bar and caught on CCTV.

She revealed that they had met up at the bar to discuss work opportunities.

Hana said she took a few sips of her drink after returning from the toilet but the bartender alerted her about the alleged spiking. She added that she felt dizzy when she left the bar.

Ng has removed his LinkedIn and X accounts.

DWF Labs is headquartered in Singapore but 11 of its almost 60 employees are based in Hong Kong.

Coin Telegraph quoted the company as saying that more than half of its workforce were women and that the removal of the partner was in line with its “unwavering” commitment to maintaining a safe workplace.

“We do not condone actions that go against our core values of integrity, respect, and accountability."