Dad’s ticket mix-up gets daughter double dose of ‘Lisa’

In a hilarious mix-up, a dad in Hong Kong unknowingly doubled up his daughter’s concert plans in the most unexpected way.

Blame it on generation gap.

A netizen recently shared a story online that his friend’s daughter, a huge fan of K-pop girl group Blackpink's Lisa, begged her dad to help her buy tickets to the artiste’s mid-November fan meet at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong.

Being the good dad he is, the man went ahead and bought tickets for his daughter – but he was thinking of the "Lisa" of from his era.

He mistakenly bought a pair of tickets to Liza Wang, the 77-year-old Cantopop Diva who will be performing at Hong Kong Coliseum at the end of November.

Luckily, the dad managed to subsequently secure a ticket for her daughter to the fan meet with the correct Lisa.

This funny slip-up sparked a lively discussion online, eliciting comments like: “his daughter will be Liza Wang’s friend after the concert” and “the dad even bought first row seats to Liza Wang’s concert to shake her hand”.

Meanwhile, ahead of her first solo fan meet in Singapore, Lisa (not Liza) will be making an appearance at Marina Bay Sands' Marquee Singapore club on Nov 9.

The 27-year-old Thai singer's fan meet is set for Nov 11.

Whether the Hong Kong dad intentionally bought the tickets to Liza Wang’s concert so he could use it as an excuse for his daughter to tag along, we will never know.

But one thing is for sure, his daughter will be seeing her version of Lisa.