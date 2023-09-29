Anthony Chen’s The Breaking Ice selected as Singapore’s entry for the 2024 Oscars

Anthony Chen’s Chinese drama The Breaking Ice has been selected as Singapore’s submission for the 2024 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

It is the Singaporean film-maker’s third directorial effort to represent the Republic at the Oscars.

The writer-director’s feature debut Ilo Ilo (2013) and follow-up Wet Season (2019) were put forward previously in the same category, but neither made the eventual shortlist.

Filmed in China, The Breaking Ice follows the blossoming friendship between its three main characters – played by Chinese actors Liu Haoran, Zhou Dongyu and Qu Chuxiao – as they discover warmth in their shared isolation over a weekend in the winter snow. It is showing in Singapore cinemas, after opening on Sept 7.

The Breaking Ice held its world premiere in May 2023 at the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard, where it received a standing ovation from a 1,000-strong audience.

In a press statement, Mr Justin Ang, assistant chief executive of media, innovation, communications and marketing at the Infocomm Media Development Authority, said they are thrilled by the entry selection.

“Together with other Made-with-Singapore premieres winning awards at the Cannes Film Festival this year, films such as The Breaking Ice put Singapore on the global film-making map,” said Mr Ang.

“With the Singapore Film Commission commemorating 25 years of dedication in nurturing our vibrant local film industry, we are truly proud of our passionate home-grown talent who have found recognition on the world stage. We look forward to hearing good news at 2024’s Oscars,” he added.

Zhou Dongyu (left) and Anthony Chen on the set of The Breaking Ice. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE Chen said in a statement: “It is an honour once again to be selected as Singapore’s Oscar submission and also even more meaningful in a year when I have been invited into The Academy.”

The 39-year-old was invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Oscars, in June.

Chen added: “This film wouldn’t have been possible without the creative talents and passion of our very international team. I look forward to sharing this film with audiences in the United States and around the world.”

The Breaking Ice is slated for a theatrical release in North America in late 2023 or early 2024.